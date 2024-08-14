NOOD Speaks Out Against Meta Sexism & Sexual Labeling, Advocating for Women's Bra Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOOD, a female-founded bra brand, is spearheading efforts to shed light on the adverse impact of blanket ad and meta content policies enforced by Google, Facebook, and TikTok. These policies are disproportionately restricting the growth and reach of often female-run businesses by categorizing products as sexual or indecent, resulting in censorship, shadow bans, and ongoing removal of ads.

Nood provided example of Meta approved and rejected content for ads.

In the past year, NOOD has faced adverse impact on their business highlighting the detrimental consequences of existing policies. Google's classification of NOOD's content as sexual, based on images demonstrating their nipple covers and breast tape, has hindered their ability to effectively promote their products to women and raised concerns regarding the automatic sexualization of the female body.

Additionally, in the social media landscape, TikTok's ban on NOOD's landing page and ads, due to artwork featuring breasts, has led to broader restrictions on any products associated with this part of the female anatomy, while META's Facebook and Instagram's ad takedown process has resulted in substantial financial losses and hindered growth for NOOD, despite a year-long struggle to obtain adequate support.

"As female founders, we already have the odds stacked against us. Less than 3% of VC funding goes to female-founded companies, and less than 10% of female-founded businesses are able to grow revenue over $100,000," explains owner Astrid Montalta. "Facebook, Google, and TikTok all claim to support the empowerment of women; however, by automatically sexualizing a woman's body, they discriminate against and penalize female founders who create products for women, only compounding an already dire statistic for success."

Believing that raising awareness and fostering dialogue around these issues is crucial, NOOD opens the taboo discussion and advocates the need for a human backstop and a thorough reconsideration of these policies in order to pave the way for positive change, as they recognize that their experiences are not unique.

About NOOD:

NOOD is a brand born with inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation at its heart. We create boob tape, nipple covers, and bust essentials that empower women through style and beauty while staying in Mother Nature's good books. We are more than a brand. We are a movement to normalize breast education and empower women through information. We design innovative and inclusive solutions for all women everywhere. Our goal is to help you embrace yourself for the powerhouses you are.

Media Contact:

Amy Cunha

Big Picture PR

415-350-3154

[email protected]

SOURCE NOOD