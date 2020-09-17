Noodle & Boo Names Judy Carlo, Former Mustela GM, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

"Judy's proven track record in our category makes her an invaluable addition to the team," offers Burger. "What sets her apart from other qualified executives is an alignment of values and commitment to, not only product innovation and excellence, but also social responsibility and philanthropy." Burger continues, "While we've enjoyed 12 years of double-digit growth, I'm thrilled to have Judy oversee the strategic direction of new sales and distribution channels, as well as, bring her depth of knowledge to product development and marketing."

Carlo joins Noodle & Boo with extensive experience in global branding, marketing, sales, business development and distribution strategy in the baby and beauty categories. She has a passion for building diverse, entrepreneurial teams and driving growth through both traditional channels and strategic partnerships. She has held executive leadership and strategic brand development roles at:

Mustela Baby and Maternity Skincare

L'Oreal

Unilever

Shiseido

Working as a consultant for Amyris, Inc., she was instrumental in the company's launch of Pipette Clean Baby Care.

"I am very excited to join the Noodle & Boo team," Carlo shares, "especially during this exciting time of growth. I look forward to playing a critical role in driving the strategic planning efforts plus working with our retail and online partners to bring Noodle & Boo to new and expectant parents everywhere."

About Noodle & Boo

Noodle & Boo sets a luxury standard in prestige skin care for the whole family. Known for its efficacious products that leave skin nourished and healthy, each exclusive formula helps to replenish and protect delicate, eczema-prone and sensitive skin. Developed with mild, biocompatible, plant-based and organic ingredients, products are USA made in FDA-approved pharmaceutical environments to ensure quality and integrity. Founded with a strong commitment to social responsibility, since its inception, Noodle & Boo has donated a significant percentage of its profit, every month, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Keep a Child Alive, Compassion and Save the Children. This year the company added Operation Shower, No Kid Hungry and the Loveland Foundation.

Noodle & Boo is available nationally at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks 5th Avenue, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Von Maur, buybuyBaby and over 3,000 specialty retailers, hospitals and pharmacies, as well as amenity programs at 4- and 5-star hotels. For more information, visit: https://www.noodleandboo.com/ and follow us @noodleandboollc on Instagram, @noodleandboo on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

For more information or product samples, contact

Michelle Baca

+1 408 340 7877

[email protected]

SOURCE Noodle & Boo LLC

Related Links

https://www.noodleandboo.com

