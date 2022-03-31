Noodle Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Distinguished Group of Leaders Will Help Shape and Guide Noodle's Strategic Initiatives As Well as Advise on How Best to Serve its University and Institution Partners

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, today announced the formation of a strategic advisory board composed of leaders in higher education. This distinguished group will help shape and guide Noodle's strategic initiatives, as well as advise on how best to serve its university and institution partners.

"We are so grateful that a highly esteemed group of leaders have agreed to serve as our inaugural advisory board," said Lee Bradshaw, Chief Strategy Officer, Noodle. "Each brings a unique expertise and perspective from their respective campus and will be crucial in creating an open and candid community that shares knowledge and best practices that will allow Noodle to continue to iterate and evolve."