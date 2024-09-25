Noodle Announces N. Manage: Optimizing Operations Across the Learner Journey with Contextual Data-Driven Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to enhance how universities approach learner operations, Noodle is proud to announce Noodle Manage (N. Manage), a powerful tool designed to help institutions optimize their strategies across the entire learner journey and improve operational efficiency.

Already in use by a number of forward-thinking universities, N. Manage is a powerful SaaS product for data insights and process management. It streamlines marketing and enrollment efforts providing real-time insights into learner retention, forecasting trends, and engagement metrics. With AI-enhanced strategic recommendations, administrators can make data-informed decisions that enhance learner experience and optimize institutional success.

"Unlike other platforms that focus solely on enrollment and marketing spend, N. Manage provides a holistic view of the entire learner lifecycle at your fingertips," said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle. "Our technology gathers and normalizes data from across your tech ecosystem, including your CRM, campaign spend, LMS, and more, to give you actionable feedback that drives real results."

"N. Manage was designed to integrate seamlessly into existing university ecosystems," said Alan Mynek, Chief Technology Officer at Noodle. "By leveraging AI and machine learning, the platform not only pulls data from various systems like CRMs and LMSs, but it also makes sense of it all in real-time. This allows administrators to act quickly and strategically, with insights that are both contextualized and easy to interpret."

N. Manage's user-friendly design sets it apart, providing administrators with plain-language insights delivered directly to their email or smartphones. This simplifies how leaders interact with data, allowing them to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, the platform integrates seamlessly with leading SIS, LMS, and ERP systems, thanks to Noodle's deep partnerships with trusted names like Slate, Meta, Google, and LinkedIn.

Rather than focusing solely on efficiency, N. Manage also prioritizes learner success. By helping institutions identify key areas for improvement in learner services, the platform helps universities boost retention rates and enhance the overall learner experience—an essential factor in long-term enrollment growth.

N. Manage is available now for institutions looking to refine their enrollment strategies, increase learner retention & satisfaction, and improve overall efficiency. For more information, please visit Noodle Manage (N. Manage) or contact Regina Law at [email protected] or 518-258-1781.

About Noodle

Noodle is the leading tech-enabled strategy and services partner for higher education. A Certified B corporation, Noodle, which was founded in 2013, has developed infrastructure and facilitated online enrollment growth for some of the best academic institutions in the world. Noodle empowers universities to transform the world through life-changing learning. It offers strategic consulting to advise partners as they navigate their futures, provides services tailored to meet their growth aspirations, and deploys technology, tools, and platforms that integrate for scale, making our partners more resilient, responsive, efficient, and interconnected.

