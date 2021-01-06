Noodle Appoints Laura S. Hertzog General Counsel

"Laura is joining Noodle at an exciting time in Noodle's journey," said Katzman. "Her broad legal background and business acumen in issues of compliance and contract negotiation will be critical to Noodle's role as the 'go-to' destination for online learning and education."

Noodle President Keri Hoyt added, "As more and more of U.S. colleges and universities are moving their programs online, Laura's legal expertise, deep insights and practical knowledge in such critical issues as diversity and inclusion make her an invaluable asset to our senior executive team and sales force."

Said Hertzog, "I am delighted to join Noodle at this exciting phase of the company's rapid growth and expansion in the field of online program management. Noodle's leadership role as an accelerator of access, accessibility and affordability in online education is truly impressive and I look forward to building on and contributing to that success."

Hertzog brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education, litigation, and work with public and private entities to Noodle. Most recently General Counsel for William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ, Hertzog was formerly Special Counsel to the President and Dean of Faculty and Staff Relations at Hunter College, the largest college in the City University of New York (CUNY) system, where she previously served as Dean for Diversity and Compliance and Special Assistant to the President for Campus Relations.

Hertzog was also the Director of EEO/Diversity & Inclusion Executive Education Programs for Cornell University ILR School, and as Director of Global Diversity for Credit Suisse First Boston, she led the bank's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Following a judicial clerkship in the Southern District of New York, Hertzog worked for several of New York City's most prestigious law firms, as a litigator at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind & Garrison and Loeb & Loeb, and as Director of Associate Development at Chadbourne & Parke. She also taught as an Adjunct Professor at Fordham University Law School and Brooklyn Law School and as a Lawyering Instructor at New York University School of Law.

She received her JD, cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School, where she was a Clarence Darrow Award recipient and a member of the Michigan Law Review. She received her A.B. In East Asian Studies (Chinese) from Princeton University, where she was a member of the Princeton Charter Club and its Alumni Board of Governors. Her M.A. in History is from Montclair State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Lambda Honor Society.

Hertzog is a member of the New York City Bar Association, a past president of the Montclair, NJ Board of Education and former vice chair of the Montclair Civil Rights Commission. She is a board member of the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, was a founding board member of the International Society of Diversity and Inclusion Professionals; and is a past board member of the following organizations: The New York Women's Foundation; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); the Adult School of Montclair; and the National Executive 50 Senior Leadership Academy.

Selected by Diversity MBA Magazine as one of the "Top 50 Under 50 Emerging Leaders in the Fields of Diversity & Inclusion," Hertzog has been a frequent guest lecturer, panelist, author and speaker on such topics as diversity and inclusion, gender in the workplace, worker harassment and discrimination and LGBTQ workplace issues in magazines and at conferences, panels, and presentations around the U.S. and in Europe.

Hertzog resides in Montclair, NJ with her husband and son.

About Noodle:

Noodle creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January, 2019, Noodle has launched almost as many online degree programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit noodlepartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

