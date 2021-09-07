Noodle Brand Snapdragon Foods Announces Florida Gators' Sponsorship

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapdragon Foods announced today a brand-new relationship with Florida Gators Sports Properties to become the "Official Noodle of the University of Florida Gators." The opportunity allows one of the fastest-growing instant noodle brands in the country to have significant exposure among college sports' most passionate fanbases. It also marks Snapdragon Foods' entry into college sports sponsorship.

"This is our first foray into the sports sponsorship world with more to come. As a brand that's all about passion and boldness, we're proud to partner with the Florida Gators, which have one of the most impassioned fanbases in all of sports in one of our most important regions," says Sean Sheelen, president of Snapdragon Foods. "While they might not have the same history as burgers and wings, we're certain that instant noodles are destined to become the next gameday food. No grill necessary and they slurp perfectly with an icy cold beverage," continues Sheelen.

In addition to stadium and retail activations, Snapdragon Foods will offer Gator fans exclusive product opportunities. The noodle brand is primed to launch several new products this fall and winter.

"We are extremely excited about adding Snapdragon Foods to the Gators Sports Properties' family of corporate partners," added Florida Gators Sports Properties VP/General Manager Lee Douglas. "We look forward to helping Gators fans find and try Snapdragon at Publix, Costco, Whole Foods, and other retailers throughout Florida."

Snapdragon Foods is the maker of delicious Asian eats inspired by the kitchens and streets of Asia. Known for their slurpable instant noodle soups such as Vietnamese Pho and Japanese Ramen, Snapdragon Foods is bringing a boldness and much-needed flavor to one of the world's most craveable foods. For more information, visit snapdragonfood.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @snapdragonfoods.

