Noodle Earns Prestigious B Corp™ Certification

"Finding a path that benefits students, universities, employees, and investors has allowed Noodle to launch more online programs with elite schools than all its competitors combined for two years now," says Noodle CEO John Katzman. "Our mission to lower the cost of higher education represents a powerful force for good in our communities and reaffirms our commitment to the environment and to society. Our B Corp™ Certification is a means to demonstrate those actions."

"This represents a major landmark in our journey to help colleges and universities attain economic and social sustainability," says Noodle President/COO Keri Hoyt. "Our B Corp™ assessment provides a roadmap of opportunities; it aligns with Noodle's vision to conduct our business with the greater good of society in the forefront coupled with our commitment to make education more affordable."

Noodle completed a meticulous application process conducted by B Lab, the governing body of B Corp™ which examined 170+ factors, reviewing Noodle's customers and vendors, its record of inclusion, community involvement, corporate governance, and environmental impact, among others. Key elements such as average employee tenure, charitable giving, energy savings plan, recycling policies, employee volunteer service and employee upward mobility are also analyzed. Noodle will hold B Corps™ certification for three years before submitting to a renewal process.

"With our B Corp™ Certification, we join a highly esteemed network of like-minded companies who use business as a force for good in their communities," says Noodle CFO Meredith Ruble. "We are proud to join other for-profit companies who utilize the power of more conscious decision-making to serve the well-being of our partners. We welcome 3rd party oversight to ensure we deliver on our promise."

"Noodle's B Corp™ Certification reflects our mission to build and grow innovative, excellent online and agile programs," says Noodle Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw. "Our experts, technology, and resources serve to help faculty create superb learning experiences that attract and graduate large numbers of students. By finding excellence in scale and efficiency, Noodle lowers the cost of higher education, thus providing a powerful tool for social mobility in the community."

Certified B Corporations™ (also referred to as B Corps™) are for-profit businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp™ businesses are required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders, customers, employees, the community and the environment. B Corp™ companies are accelerating a global cultural shift to redefine success in business and build a more sustainable and inclusive community.

"Noodle's B Corp™ Certification is a celebration of our commitment to good corporate citizenship, diversity and inclusion, delivering on Noodle's promise to lower the cost of higher education through accessibility and affordability," says Noodle Chief Program Officer Stephen Green. "Our B Corp™ Certification is a great framework to measure our progress towards accomplishing those goals."

Noodle joins a prestigious roster of B Corp™ companies including: Arbonne, Athleta, Ben & Jerry's, ButcherBox, C.F. Martin & Co, Charlotte's Web, King Arthur Baking Company, MindFull, Patagonia, and Tillamook, to name but a few.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a non-profit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp™ Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. The B Corp™ community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps™ use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: a positive impact for their employees, communities and the environment.

About Noodle

Noodle creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Renee Young

914-523-5320

[email protected]

SOURCE Noodle

Related Links

https://www.noodlepartners.com/

