Noodle Launches Platform to Help Universities Compete In Lifelong Learning Market

In partnership with global learning technology leader D2L, AstrumU, and other best-in-class providers, Noodle's platform gives universities more control over their content and a more significant percentage of tuition, while offering students a better supported experience, a better curated content library, and a more social learning environment.

"Just like we revolutionized how great universities bring degree programs online, we are revolutionizing how great universities compete in the lifelong learning space," said Noodle CEO John Katzman. "We know the demand for courses, certificates and other non-degree offerings is massive and growing, and we know learners trust university brands to deliver them. Noodle's platform puts university brands front and center, and provides learners with a better experience from start to completion."

"Columbia Business School has collaborated with Noodle on account of their unique and innovative approach to online education," said Pierre Yared, Columbia Business School MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education. "The launch of their new platform further demonstrates their expertise and insight into the online learning environment, and we look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with them in the future."

Unlike other platforms that take 50-65% of revenues from universities, Noodle's platform asks for only 15-35% and makes it simple for schools to share content - their own and that of other elite universities - with their communities through university-branded, Noodle-powered microsites.

"The chances that everything you've learned by age 21 will take you through retirement are increasingly slim," said Nikhil Sinha, an industry expert on first-generation online course platforms who is an advisor to Noodle. "There is no one better qualified to help people continue to grow than great universities, and no one better qualified to support them than Noodle."

Noodle's platform also improves the overall user experience for students by leveraging Noodle's AI-powered recommendations as well as expert human resources, including teaching assistants and counselors. Further, students have the ability to invite others to aid them both in finding their course and consuming the course content via collaboration tools like chat/video messenger and group news reels.

"Against the backdrop of soaring demand for online and lifelong learning, the University of Michigan is serving the people of Michigan and the world by inspiring change in higher education and reinforcing an engaged and informed society. The world needs leaders who are problem-solvers and problem solvers need social learning communities and perpetual learning opportunities," said James DeVaney, Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation and Founding Executive Director, Center for Academic Innovation, University of Michigan. "We are excited to join Noodle to launch their new platform and build upon our shared commitment to increasing access to high-quality, social, lifelong, and global learning opportunities, and positioning higher education institutions for long-term sustainability and impact."

"We decided to become a founding partner for Noodle's new platform because we believe it is an attractive partnership model for Case Western Reserve and offers an excellent way to engage students in lifelong learning, particularly in this ripe moment of educational innovation," said Case Western Reserve University Provost and Executive Vice President Ben Vinson III. "We were particularly drawn to Noodle because of our current positive experiences with the company, its bold vision, and the prospect of attracting exceptional students, while providing them with a more accessible, engaging and collaborative learning environment."

