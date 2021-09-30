Noodle Named To Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in NYC for 2021

Being named one of Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in NYC is an awesome affirmation of our commitment to our people Tweet this

Noodle prides itself on listening to its employees' voices and staying biased toward action when it comes to benefits and employee care. The company hosts biweekly All Hands meetings and brings the entire staff together once a year to celebrate its wins and learn from each other. Benefits include 12 weeks paid parental leave, fully remote work, education and wellness stipends, and multiple options for mental health support.

This past year, Noodle invested resources to develop a systematic and comprehensive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy, which included initiatives such as a task force to create new DEI initiatives, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) centered around community identities and representation and a Profile in Diversity interview series to celebrate employees throughout the year. Noodle will continue to broaden this work in the coming year, including expanding its talent pipeline by sourcing candidates from HBCUs, HSIs, and a variety of networks focused on increasing the number of underrepresented individuals in the edtech field.

Working at Noodle means joining a bustling network of experts at the forefront of innovation in online higher education. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://partners.noodle.com/noodle-careers and apply for open positions.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACT:

Alissa Pinck

Noodle

[email protected]

917.968.8644

SOURCE Noodle

Related Links

https://www.noodlepartners.com/

