Noodle.ai Named As One of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle.ai, the world leader in Supply Chain Flow, enables the frictionless flow of goods from raw materials to consumer by eliminating waste before it happens, today announced it has been selected as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America and here at Noodle.ai, we're dedicated to seeing our vision of a world without waste realized," said Stephen Pratt, Founder & CEO of Noodle.ai. "Our growth in the past year is a testament to combining the power of artificial intelligence and experienced operators to cut through the fog and eliminate supply chain waste before it happens. We're committed to staying on the cutting edge of Supply Chain Flow to ensure supply chain planners are ready for whatever the world throws at us next."

Noodle.ai exploded in growth during the pandemic to become the leading AI solution for predicting and solving issues in complex supply chains. The company spent the last five years heavily investing in R&D and developing its portfolio of artificial intelligence software applications. Their Supply Chain Flow technology now helps Fortune 500 companies solve the chronic problem of operations entropy in manufacturing and the supply chain. Operations entropy leads to production problems and enormous waste: defective and obsolete products get tossed, trucks drive empty, unplanned downtime eats margins, and supply doesn't accurately meet demand.

To eliminate waste, Noodle.ai's FlowOps technology product portfolio looks for patterns in a company's operations to predict possible scenarios, and then makes recommendations that improve the smooth flow of goods from raw materials to factories to consumer. Noodle's AI engines use Explainable AI (XAI) to take in massive amounts of operations and external data, and identify the patterns that were previously undetectable by supply chain planners.

About the Deloitte 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Noodle.ai

Noodle.ai is the world leader in Supply Chain Flow, a category of AI software that aims to eliminate operations entropy across an entire supply chain, from raw materials to consumer. Noodle.ai applies advanced data science powered by Explainable AI (XAI) to take in vast amounts of data, detect patterns, predict outcomes, and restore flow to business. The Supply Chain Flow product offering - Asset Flow, Quality Flow, Demand Flow, Inventory Flow, and Production Flow, works together to dramatically improve operator effectiveness in supply chains and manufacturing in order to create a world without waste. www.noodle.ai

