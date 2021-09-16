Noodle.ai Teams with Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Evangelize ‘Human + Machine Intelligence’ to Save the Planet

Kasparov, who dominated the chess world for two decades and retired in 2005 while still No. 1, champions the term "augmented intelligence" to describe how machine learning augments ––instead of replaces––human intelligence to create good outcomes for companies, workers, and societies.

In a series of virtual events with industry leaders, Noodle.ai and Kasparov will share how the latest breakthroughs in AI can tackle supply chain problems. As in previous virtual conversations between Noodle.ai CEO Stephen Pratt and Kasparov, the upcoming events will focus on real-world applications of augmented intelligence. Noodle.ai and Kasparov will explain how augmenting the human capacity to ask questions with the analytic power of machines to find answers creates combinations that help workers, companies, and the environment.

"At Noodle.ai with Flow Operations software, we focus on how technology and people, working together, can eliminate waste from the factory to the customer-facing distribution channel to better protect the planet and improve the customer experience as well as the bottom line," says Pratt. "Garry has dedicated a large portion of his life to uncover how human + machine intelligence, working in flow state, can help humanity. We're thrilled to work with him to do just that."

After losing a rematch to IBM DeepBlue in 1997, world champion Kasparov became the first knowledge worker to have his job threatened by a machine. But he realized the great potential of partnering with AI instead of competing with it, leading to his creation of human + machine Advanced Chess in 1998, which he described as "augmented intelligence." This in turn led to his formulation of the equation of human and machine symbiosis that others dubbed 'Kasparov's Law.' In 2017, he wrote Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins.

"With augmented intelligence, we harness both the computing power of machines and the power of human creativity to drive greater results and to free humans to do the creative labor at which we excel," Kasparov says. "Noodle's focus on manufacturing will have the biggest impact on solving problems that are damaging our quality of life and produce gains that make our lives better, generation after generation. I'm excited to partner with them to pursue this endeavor."

