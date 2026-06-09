Fast-casual favorite expands into the wedding space with catering designed for every celebration, from engagement parties to late-night bites

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual favorite known for globally inspired noodle bowls, craveable mac & cheese, and comfort food classics, is officially entering the wedding chat. Today, the brand announced the launch of new wedding catering offerings, a limited-time catering promotion, and a chance for one lucky couple to win a $10,000 honeymoon giveaway.

Noodles & Company Says "I Do" to Weddings with New Catering Offerings, a $10K Honeymoon Giveaway, and a Real-Life Creator Love Story

As couples continue to rethink traditional weddings in favor of celebrations that feel more personal, relaxed, and true to who they are, Noodles & Company is stepping in with an unexpected option for every wedding moment, from engagement parties and bridal showers to rehearsal dinners, receptions, and late-night bites after the dance floor clears.

To celebrate the launch, guests who place a qualifying wedding-related catering order of $1,000 or more using promo code ENGAGED15 between June 9 and July 15, 2026, will receive 15% off their catering order and be entered for a chance to win a $10,000 honeymoon giveaway.*

"We're seeing couples move away from one-size-fits-all celebrations and create experiences that feel more personal to them," said Danielle Moore, Director of Communications at Noodles & Company. "Food is a huge part of that. Whether it's a backyard engagement party, a rehearsal dinner, or a reception filled with comfort food favorites, we believe catering should feel easy, memorable, and genuinely enjoyable for guests."

Noodles' wedding catering menu is designed to serve celebrations big and small with customizable pasta trays, mac & cheese bars, salads, sides, desserts, and beverages. Every order also includes serving utensils, plates, napkins, and cutlery, making it easy for couples to spend less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying the moment.

The launch also reflects a broader shift happening across wedding culture. Today's couples are increasingly embracing casual dining experiences, comfort food, and personality-driven celebrations that prioritize connection and guest experience over tradition.

To bring the campaign to life, Noodles is partnering with real-life creator couple Brayden DeGarmo and Nicole Ludwig (@BraydenNicoleEats) and following their journey from engagement all the way to "I do."

Dubbed The Noodley Weds, the creator-led series follows foodies Brayden and Nicole through the moments leading up to their wedding, showcasing how Noodles can play a role throughout every celebration along the way. New episodes will roll out across Noodles' social channels through late October, culminating with their wedding day.

"This has been such a meaningful experience for us because it combines two things we've always loved: food and sharing our story," said creator Nicole Ludwig. "Brayden and I bonded over food from the very beginning, so having Noodles be part of this journey feels really authentic to who we are as a couple."

"Comfort food naturally brings people together," Moore added. "At the end of the day, weddings are about creating moments people remember. Sometimes that looks like a seated dinner, and sometimes it looks like a mac and cheese bar and noodles shared with your favorite people."

Guests can learn more about Noodles wedding catering offerings and promotion details at https://www.noodles.com/wedding-catering.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With approximately 400 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected]

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Promotion runs June 9, 2026 through July 15, 2026 ("Promotion Period").

Eligible entrants may receive up to two (2) max total entries during the Promotion Period through the following methods: (1) Receive one (1) entry by placing a qualifying wedding catering order of $1,000 or more through noodles.com using promotional code ENGAGED15 during the Promotion Period; limit one (1) entry per person.

(2) Receive one (1) entry without purchase by posting publicly on Instagram or TikTok during the Promotion Period, tagging @NoodlesCompany, and sharing your love story, connection to Noodles & Company and where you would travel if selected as the winner; limit one (1) entry per person. Posts must remain publicly visible through the winner selection date and be posted to a public account with Noodles tagged. Maximum of two (2) total entries per person during the Promotion Period, regardless of method of entry. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received (max of 2).

Noodles & Company will award one (1) winner a honeymoon sponsorship valued at up to $10,000. The winner will be notified on or around July 16, 2026 using the contact information associated with the winning entry. Failure to respond within forty-eight (48) hours may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner.

By entering, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and release and hold harmless Noodles & Company and its affiliates from any liability arising from participation in the promotion or acceptance of the prize. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram or TikTok. Noodles & Company reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the promotion at any time. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

SOURCE Noodles & Company