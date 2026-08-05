Noodles & Company Welcomes Comfort Food Season with New Baked Cheese Tortelloni

Noodles & Company's limited-time menu item brings fresh-from-the-oven comfort to fall dinner tables as new research reveals parents are seeking easier dinner solutions during the busy back-to-school season.

Key Facts

New Baked Cheese Tortelloni arrives Aug. 5: Cheese-filled tortelloni layered with rich marinara, topped with mozzarella and herbs, then baked until golden and bubbling.

Cheese-filled tortelloni layered with rich marinara, topped with mozzarella and herbs, then baked until golden and bubbling. Family dinners still matter: Nearly two-thirds of parents say dinner provides valuable quality time together.

Nearly two-thirds of parents say dinner provides valuable quality time together. Busy schedules make dinner decisions harder: Nearly two-thirds say meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking contribute to their daily mental load during back-to-school season.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company is bringing fresh-from-the-oven comfort to the table with its new limited-time Baked Cheese Tortelloni, available Aug. 5. The craveable entrée features cheese-filled tortelloni layered with rich marinara, topped with mozzarella and Italian herbs, then baked until golden, bubbly and perfectly browned for the ultimate comfort food.

Noodles & Company's limited-time menu item brings fresh-from-the-oven comfort to fall dinner tables as new research reveals parents are seeking easier dinner solutions during the busy back-to-school season.

Prepared fresh to order and finished in the oven, Baked Cheese Tortelloni delivers the comforting experience of homemade baked pasta without the prep or cleanup. The new entrée joins Noodles & Company's lineup of comforting classics, giving guests an easy, satisfying meal just as fall schedules begin to fill up.

The launch comes as families settle into busy back-to-school routines. New research from Noodles & Company shows that while family meals remain one of the most meaningful parts of the day, getting dinner on the table is becoming increasingly difficult during the season. Nearly two-thirds of parents say family meals provide valuable quality time together, while almost as many say meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking contribute to their daily mental load. In fact, 66% say they miss being able to enjoy a relaxing meal, often spending dinner mentally working through their to-do lists instead.

If dinner were already taken care of, most parents say they would spend that extra time relaxing and unwinding or enjoying more quality time with their families.

Comfort for Busy Weeknights

When dinner is one less decision to make, families have more time to focus on what matters most. That's exactly what Baked Cheese Tortelloni is designed to deliver: warm, comforting flavor without the work.

Whether it's fueling the family between after-school activities, enjoying a cozy solo dinner after a long day, or gathering around the table for an easy weeknight meal, Baked Cheese Tortelloni delivers cheesy, oven-baked comfort whenever it's needed most.

"There's something undeniably comforting about a bubbling baked pasta fresh from the oven," said Dwayne Chambers, interim chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "With Baked Cheese Tortelloni, we wanted to bring that same experience to our guests in a way that's convenient enough for busy weeknights while still feeling like a meal worth gathering around."

Available for a limited time, Baked Cheese Tortelloni joins guest favorites like Baked Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni, giving guests another reason to embrace comfort food season.

Join Noodles Rewards for More

New Noodles & Company Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem free favorites, receive early access to new menu items, and enjoy exclusive offers and birthday rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 390 restaurants, Noodles is built on craveable flavors, fresh ingredients, and bringing people together over great food. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Ruder Finn in June 2026 through Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. parents age 18 and older with at least one child under age 18 living in their household. The survey explored parents' experiences with family-related decisions during the back-to-school season, as well as mealtime habits and priorities.

Press Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected]

SOURCE Noodles & Company