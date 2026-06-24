Noodles & Company's Mac Experts Have Found the Perfect Pairing

New Fanta Vanilla Cherry Spritz was created by Coca-Cola exclusively for Noodles & Company to complement its iconic Mac & Cheese menu

Key Facts

As the only restaurant chain with a dedicated Mac Menu, Noodles & Company is offering new ways to celebrate America's favorite comfort food.

Coca-Cola created the Fanta Vanilla Cherry Spritz exclusively for Noodles & Company, designing the custom beverage to complement the rich, creamy flavors of Noodles' mac & cheese line up.

All month long, Noodles & Company is offering delicious deals that make it easier than ever for guests to enjoy their favorite Mac & Cheese dishes at an exceptional value.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the trusted Mac experts for 30 years, is celebrating Mac and Cheese Month by introducing the perfect pairing for its iconic Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese and an exclusive new Coca-Cola beverage created specifically to complement the rich, creamy flavors guests know and love. Alongside the new beverage, guests can enjoy a lineup of limited-time offers celebrating one of America's favorite comfort foods.

New Fanta Vanilla Cherry Spritz was created by Coca-Cola exclusively for Noodles & Company to complement its iconic Mac & Cheese menu

With more than 11.2 million bowls sold in the past year alone, Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese remains one of Noodles & Company's most beloved dishes. Alongside guest favorites like Buffalo Chicken Mac and Pulled Pork Mac, it anchors the brand's one-of-a-kind Mac Menu.

The Perfect Pairing for Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Available July 1, the new Fanta Vanilla Cherry Spritz was created by Coca-Cola exclusively for Noodles & Company guests. Blending Fanta Cherry, Sprite Vanilla, and Minute Maid Cherry Limeade, the beverage was intentionally crafted to complement the rich, creamy flavors of Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese. The result is a refreshing combination of sweet cherry notes, subtle vanilla, and bright citrus that balances every bite and creates the ultimate summer pairing, available both regular and zero sugar.

"For 30 years, guests have come to Noodles for comforting, craveable Mac & Cheese," said Stacy Moss, Vice President of Marketing at Noodles & Company. "When we partnered with Coca-Cola on Mac and Cheese Month, we wanted to create something truly unique. Together, we developed an exclusive beverage designed specifically to complement our Mac & Cheese menu, giving guests a fresh new way to enjoy the dish they know and love."

More Ways to Celebrate Mac & Cheese This July

In addition to the limited-time Fanta Vanilla Cherry Spritz, Noodles & Company is serving up more ways to indulge in the ultimate comfort meal at a value that feels just as good as it tastes.

National Mac & Cheese Day (July 14): Noodles Rewards members can get any Mac entrée 50% off with the purchase of any entrée.

Mac & Cheese Mondays: Each week in July, guests can enjoy a featured Mac dish at a special price every Monday, making it easier than ever to try them all.

July 6: $5 Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese

July 13: $10 Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

July 20: $10 Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

July 27: $3 off any Mac entrée

Join Noodles Rewards for More

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy through the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem for free favorites and receive early access to new and returning dishes, exclusive offers, and birthday rewards. During July, Noodles Rewards members can also redeem a free side Mac for 400 points and enjoy a $1 side salad with a purchase of $15 or more.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

Media Contact: Danielle Moore; [email protected]

SOURCE Noodles & Company