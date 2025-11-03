Noodles & Company Serves Up a Delicious Alternative as Pizza Fatigue Hits This Holiday Season

With pizza fatigue on the rise and 70% of people saying they'd prefer noodles over pizza during the holidays, Noodles & Company offers a flavorful and comforting solution for every gathering

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual favorite known for craveable, globally inspired noodle dishes, is reminding consumers to think beyond pizza this holiday season. According to a new survey commissioned by the brand, 46% of respondents eat pizza at least once a week during the holidays, but 70% say they'd rather have noodles. Another 91% find a noodle-based meal for holiday gatherings more appealing. Goodbye (for now), pizza. Hello, getting what you want this season with Noodles.

With pizza fatigue on the rise and 70% of people saying they’d prefer noodles over pizza during the holidays, Noodles & Company offers a flavorful and comforting solution for every gathering

Noodles & Company is reclaiming the holidays as the go-to mealtime hero, helping guests host effortlessly with its delicious, crowd-pleasing catering options. Whether you're planning a Friendsgiving, an office lunch, or a family get-together, Noodles offers stress-free, share-worthy, and flavor-packed options for gatherings of all sizes.

"Our goal is to deliver craveable comfort through every noodle bowl – and during the holiday season, that comfort should never come with chaos," said Steve Kennedy, executive vice president of marketing at Noodles & Company. "From our classic Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and bold new Chili Garlic Ramen to fan favorites like Japanese Pan Noodles and Pesto Cavatappi, there's truly something for everyone. Whether you're feeding a crowd or planning a cozy family meal, we're inviting everyone to make room for Noodles at their table. With our catering options, it's easier than ever to please every palate."

Delicious, Stress-Free Deals for Every Holiday Gathering

To make holiday hosting even easier, Noodles & Company is serving up a lineup of limited-time offers designed to feed every crowd, from office teams to family celebrations. Guests can take advantage of these flavorful deals all season long:

Buy one catering pan, get one 25% off — November 1–30

Perfect for Friendsgiving parties, potlucks, and weekend gatherings. Use code PANS25

— November 1–30 Perfect for Friendsgiving parties, potlucks, and weekend gatherings. Use code PANS25 Get 15% off a catering order over $150 — November 18–December 31

Ideal for office lunches, family dinners, and year-end celebrations. Use code MERRYNOODLES

*Offers cannot be combined

And for gifting made easy, from November 5 through December 31, guests who spend $50 on Noodles gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card—one for you and one to share.

Enter the "Noodles Saved Me from Another Pizza Party" Giveaway

If you've had your fill of soggy slices and same-old pizza parties, you're not alone. Pizza fatigue hits hard during the holiday season, and Noodles & Company is here to serve up something better.

From November 17 to 24, enter the Noodles & Company giveaway on Instagram for a chance to win one of 100 free catering pans this holiday season*. Follow @noodlescompany on Instagram and watch for entry details during the week of November 17.

From potlucks to project wrap-ups, Noodles is rescuing gatherings everywhere from the predictable pizza party and proving that noodles are the hero your holiday party deserves.

Join Noodles Rewards for Perks and Points

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem for free favorites and enjoy early access to new menu items like the Chili Garlic Ramen, along with exclusive offers, surprise deals, and birthday rewards.

*Noodles & Company will give away 100 $50 Noodles & Company gift cards, each redeemable toward a catering pan.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs, and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

Media Contact:

Danielle Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE Noodles & Company