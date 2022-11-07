Noodles Market Size to Grow by USD 15.97 Bn, Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Noodles Market by Product (Instant Noodles and Dried and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Noodles Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the noodles market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 15.97 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - The company offers noodles such as Hao Hao noodles, oatmeal noodles, and SiuKay instant noodles.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers noodles under the brand names Oyakata, SAMSMAK, and YumYum.

Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd. - The company offers noodles such as kimchi flavor cup noodles, beef flavor cup noodles, and lobster flavor cup noodles.

CJ CheilJedang Corp. - The company offers noodles such as spicy ramen, vegan ramen, miso ramen, and teriyaki noodle bowl.

Conagra Brands Inc.

House Foods Group Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Mandarin Noodle

Nestle SA

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.

NONGSHIM AMERICA, INC.

Noodles and Co.

Ottogi Co. Ltd.

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

QQ Famous Noodles

Sanyo Foods Corp. of America

Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Uni President Enterprises Corp.

Unilever PLC

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing demand for regional and ethnic cuisines is driving the market growth. The growth in demand for Asian cuisine in the food service sector has encouraged retailers to stock a wide variety of noodles. The demand for noodles that have Italian flavors has also surged. Moreover, the millennial population prefers different flavors in food products. Korean, Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Vietnamese food is popular among millennials. Hence, the increasing demand for regional and ethnic cuisines is expected to fuel the growth of the global noodles market during the forecast period.

is driving the market growth. The growth in demand for Asian cuisine in the food service sector has encouraged retailers to stock a wide variety of noodles. The demand for noodles that have Italian flavors has also surged. Moreover, the millennial population prefers different flavors in food products. Korean, Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Vietnamese food is popular among millennials. Hence, the increasing demand for regional and ethnic cuisines is expected to fuel the growth of the global noodles market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The fluctuating raw material prices are challenging the global noodles market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as wheat, aluminum, and paper, are volatile based on availability. In addition, the widening gap between supply and demand has increased the costs of raw materials. Any rise in the price of raw materials increases the manufacturing cost of packaging, which lowers the profit margins of vendors. Manufacturers are experimenting with low-cost substitutes to remain competitive in the market, which can compromise the quality of the product. Moreover, raw material suppliers can raise prices based on demand, which increases the manufacturing cost. These factors are limiting the growth of the global noodles market.

Market Segmentation

By product, the instant noodles segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Consumers prefer instant noodles owing to their low cost and variety of flavors. Market players have introduced new varieties to cater to changing customer tastes. These factors are fueling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 80% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the noodles market in the region. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for regional and ethnic cuisines. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising popularity of organic freeze-dried foods is a key trend. The rising health consciousness among consumers is significantly increasing the demand for organic freeze-dried foods in many countries. Lactose intolerance and celiac disease are some of the major conditions compelling consumers to shift to vegan and gluten-free foods.

Reishi Mushroom Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a key trend. The growing prevalence of obesity and other chronic health conditions is encouraging health-conscious consumers to opt for food and beverage products that have various functional benefits. Several players are introducing new products that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants.

Noodles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Beltek (Huizhou) Foods Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., House Foods Group Inc., ITC Ltd., Mandarin Noodle, Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., NONGSHIM AMERICA, INC., Noodles and Co., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, QQ Famous Noodles, Sanyo Foods Corp. of America, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni President Enterprises Corp., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

