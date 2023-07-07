Noodles Market Size to grow by USD 17411.73 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for regional and ethnic cuisines to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The noodles market size is set to grow by USD 17,411.73 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 5.65%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Noodles Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Noodles Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The report also covers the following areas:

Product

Instant Noodles



Dried



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the instant noodles segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a significant increase in demand for instant noodles when compared to other segments. Factors such as the increasing millennial population and the rising number of working-class customers are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Additionally, many companies are diversifying their product portfolio by launching new products with different flavors, healthy ingredients, and packaging. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Noodles Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the noodles market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors in the noodles market include Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Beltek (Huizhou) Foods Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., House Foods Group Inc., ITC Ltd., Mandarin Noodle, Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., NONGSHIM AMERICA INC., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, QQ Famous Noodles, S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sanyo Foods Corp. of America, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni-President Enterprises Corp., and Unilever PLC.

Vendor Offerings

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co: The company offers noodles such as instant noodles and Pho soup noodles.

The company offers noodles such as instant noodles and Pho soup noodles. Ajinomoto Co. Inc: The company offers noodles such as Vegetable Yakisoba, Vegetable Yakisoba, and Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken.

The company offers noodles such as Vegetable Yakisoba, Vegetable Yakisoba, and Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken. Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd: The company offers noodles such as cup noodles, flat noodles, and pack 5 noodles.

Noodles Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand for regional and ethnic cuisines majorly drives the global noodles market growth. There is a separate Asian cuisine in the food service segment due to the rising number of noodles shops. As a result, several retailers are selling a wide variety of noodles making them readily available to customers. Factors such as the rising Asian expatriate population base in several countries are also significantly contributing to the market growth. For example, the Italian expatriate base comprises 6% of the US population which has led to an increase in demand for noodles that have Italian flavors. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of natural additives is a primary trend in the global noodles market. The composition and protein content of wheat flour is essential for the cooking quality of noodles and noodle products. The main benefit of the addition of natural proteins to noodle dough is to enhance the nutritional quality and maintain a strong dough structure. Additionally, it can also enhance the chewiness of the final product as some exogenous proteins can affect the gluten in dough thereby improving the noodle's structure. For example, Kraft Foods announced that its boxed noodles products would be colored with natural ingredients such as paprika, annatto, and turmeric. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The fluctuating raw material prices are the major challenge hindering the global noodles market growth. The prices of several raw materials that are used in noodles, such as wheat (the main ingredient), aluminum, paper, and plastics (for packaging) are highly volatile based on their availability. Hence, this rising gap in demand and supply is significantly impacting the price of these raw materials. As a result, the fluctuation in the price of raw materials influences the manufacturing cost of noodles. Hence, such factors can negatively impact the market growth, which in turn can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Noodles Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist noodles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the noodles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the noodles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of noodles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The APAC rice noodles market size is projected to increase by USD 1,062.76 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027. This APAC rice noodles market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (rice vermicelli, rice stick, and others) and distribution channel (retail and food service). The increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC is driving the Asia Pacific Rice Noodle Market growth.

The pizza market size is expected to increase by USD 56.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers pizza market segmentation by distribution channel (quick service restaurants (QSR), full-service restaurants (FSR), and others), type (non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the pizza markets is the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries.

Noodles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,411.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries US, China, Indonesia, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Beltek (Huizhou) Foods Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., House Foods Group Inc., ITC Ltd., Mandarin Noodle, Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., NONGSHIM AMERICA INC., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, QQ Famous Noodles, S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sanyo Foods Corp. of America, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni President Enterprises Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global noodles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global noodles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Instant noodles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Instant noodles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Instant noodles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Instant noodles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Instant noodles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dried and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dried and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dried and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dried and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dried and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Exhibit 111: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 114: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd.

) Foods Co. Ltd. Exhibit 119: Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 120: Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Foods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 121: Beltek ( Huizhou ) Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 125: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 129: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 House Foods Group Inc.

Exhibit 134: House Foods Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: House Foods Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: House Foods Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: House Foods Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Mandarin Noodle

Exhibit 138: Mandarin Noodle - Overview



Exhibit 139: Mandarin Noodle - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Mandarin Noodle - Key offerings

12.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 141: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.12 Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Ottogi Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

Exhibit 153: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 154: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 155: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 156: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Segment focus

12.15 S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: S.K Food Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Sanyo Foods Corp. of America

Exhibit 160: Sanyo Foods Corp. of America - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sanyo Foods Corp. of America - Key offerings

12.17 Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio