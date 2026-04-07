Noodle's Scholars Network Expands Healthcare Technology and Services With Unsaddl Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle Partners today announced it had acquired Unsaddl, a leader in education benefits technology. Unsaddl's platform enables seamless student loan repayment and tuition reimbursement between employers and their employees.

Noodle's Scholars Network connects learners, universities, lenders, and employers through a single platform, enabling scalable, reduced-debt pathways into high-need clinical roles. This helps health systems recruit and retain staff, supports learners in pursuing careers without financial barriers, and gives nursing and allied health programs the infrastructure to grow clinical education nationwide.

By integrating Unsaddl's technology, Noodle ensures that both employees and healthcare employers benefit from a more efficient, reliable, and scalable system. "Our mission has been to make loan repayment and tuition reimbursement more accessible," said Steve Troy, CEO of Unsaddl. "Integrating with the Scholars Network allows us to extend that mission nationally and create meaningful career pathways for learners entering critical clinical roles."

"This acquisition is a natural next step for the Scholars Network," said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle. "By applying Unsaddl's technology, we can strengthen the service we are providing to both employers and learners as they transition to the workforce. This allows healthcare employers to more easily attract and retain the workforce they desperately need."

"I am excited to integrate Unsaddl's proprietary technology," explains Sam Maron, Senior Vice President at Noodle and founder of the Scholars Network. "This will create a uniquely consistent and reliable experience for the healthcare systems and employees we support."

Integration will be complete this spring. Unsaddl's founders will be joining the Scholars Network team, strengthening its effort to give employers, employees, and universities a scalable, reliable foundation for workforce development and retention.

Media Contact:

Madeline Correll

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About Noodle

Noodle is a higher education growth partner, helping institutions increase enrollment, expand access, and improve learner outcomes through aligned technology and services. A Certified B Corporation founded in 2013, Noodle helps universities scale life-changing learning through integrated infrastructure, technology, and services. From strategic consulting to tailored growth solutions, Noodle empowers partners to be more resilient, responsive, and connected, enabling students to pursue meaningful, debt-conscious pathways and institutions to achieve their mission at scale.

Founded in 2023, the Scholars Network, powered by Noodle, connects students, schools, and employers to address workforce shortages, alleviate student debt, and strengthen future workforce capacity. https://scholars-network.com/

SOURCE Noodle