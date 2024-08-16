PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodoe, Inc., an innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging management software, proudly announces it is now jointly NTEP-certified with Siemens, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging technology. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in electric mobility, providing businesses and drivers with a dependable solution. The integration of the advanced NTEP-certified EV charging software in cutting-edge hardware sets new standards for reliability and user experience.

Noodoe EV OS Offered on Siemens NTEP-Certified EV Charging Stations

Noodoe EV Operating System (EV OS) will be available with Siemens' state-of-the-art public charging stations in North America in applications that require payment. This integrated solution offers an open, user-friendly experience for EV drivers and a hands-off, automated platform for EV charging service providers. The offering is supported by Noodoe's uptime guarantee, boasting an average 99.9 percent monthly cloud service uptime. According to research led by the Harvard Business School, approximately one in five public EV chargers in the US are non-functional, underscoring the critical need for reliable charging infrastructure. Today, the integration of software and hardware can help address this industry-wide need for charging station infrastructure with high, consistent uptime. Noodoe EV OS integrated stations are app-free, resulting in businesses easily offering charging programs, while creating a superior and hassle-free charging experience for drivers.

"The joint NTEP certification for Siemens and Noodoe represents a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance EV charging solutions," said Roman Kleinerman, VP of Product for Noodoe. "Noodoe EV OS is designed to ensure seamless operation. Our focus on high uptime and cutting-edge technological development ensures that businesses and drivers can rely on our charging solutions to be the most dependable and advanced in the market."

About Noodoe: Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable transportation, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions that automate and streamline EV charging operations while enhancing user experiences. Dedicated to customer-centric design and continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

