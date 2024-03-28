Noodoe Secures Prestigious GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract, Expanding its Reach within Federal Agencies

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodoe, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce its recent achievement in obtaining a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. This significant milestone, marked by the contract number 47QMCA24D0005, positions Noodoe as a key player in the federal marketplace, offering its innovative EV charging technologies to a range of government agencies.

Noodoe's EV charging technology makes managed EV charging infrastructure hands-off and reliable.

Jeff Rothe, Vice President of Sales, expressed enthusiasm about this new venture: "We are honored to receive the GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract, which is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation. This contract opens new doors for Noodoe, allowing us to play a pivotal role in supporting the government's environmental objectives. We are excited to bring our expertise in EV charging solutions to government agencies, contributing to a sustainable future for all."

The GSA MAS contract signifies a streamlined procurement process, enabling federal, state, and local government entities to access Noodoe's cutting-edge EV charging solutions efficiently and cost-effectively. This contract underscores Noodoe's commitment to supporting the U.S. government's sustainability goals and the broader transition to electric transportation.

Key Highlights:

GSA MAS Contract Award: Noodoe's inclusion in the GSA Schedule, under contract number 47QMCA24D0005, facilitates government agencies' access to state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure.

Supporting Government Sustainability Initiatives: Noodoe's EV charging solutions align with the government's focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, supporting initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles within government fleets and facilities.

Enhanced Accessibility: Government agencies can now leverage Noodoe's technology through a simplified procurement process, ensuring that they benefit from competitive pricing and top-tier EV charging solutions.

About Noodoe:

Noodoe is a global leader in EV charging technology, providing innovative solutions that enhance the charging experience for users while offering intelligent management systems for operators. With a focus on continuous innovation and customer-centric design, Noodoe is dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to sustainable transportation. https://www.noodoe.com/

