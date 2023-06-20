Noogata Launches Human-Like AI Growth Assistant to Help Brands Outperform in the Ultra-Competitive Amazon Marketplace

New AI-powered platform delivers proactive insights and strategic recommendations to consumer goods brands on Amazon without needing to be queried

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noogata , the AI-powered eCommerce growth platform, launched their proactive AI assistant that allows CPGs, digital brands, and eCommerce teams to monitor millions of data points and generate actionable recommendations and strategies for pricing, advertising, and sales growth.

Amazon is the largest eCommerce retailer in the world, with nearly 4 in 10 items bought online in the U.S. passing through its platform. Competition in the marketplace has become fierce, with over 600 million items listed . Companies have struggled to increase digital shelf visibility for product listings when basic search terms like 'women's face mask' can return over 30,000 results. Today, brands have access to massive amounts of data, viewed through an array of dashboards and analytics tools, to gain a competitive edge in their categories. But most tools are reactive and require immense time commitments to discover insights, then 'actionize' them quickly and at scale.

The Noogata AI assistant is built for eCommerce brands and consumer packaged goods companies selling on the Amazon marketplace. Noogata feels less like an analytics tool and more like an always-on AI team member; one that is plugged into a brand's eCommerce data, correlates data points, and delivers insights and strategies quickly for eCommerce professionals to act on in just a few clicks.

For eCommerce brands of any size, Noogata's AI maps the entire Amazon marketplace, monitoring competitors to deliver intelligence that lets brands outperform the competition by reverse engineering their Amazon digital shelf strategies.

" 70% of shoppers view three or fewer pages of product listings, which means that sellers whose products are not optimally positioned get left behind," said Oren Raboy, co-founder and CEO of Noogata. "Instead of manually scanning data and dashboards in search of specific insights, our AI answers the questions large consumer brands didn't know to ask, and proactively delivers undiscovered insights that substantially impact sales and market share."

Noogata's AI growth assistant is powered by tools such as:

AI Insights Feed - An AI-powered console that centralizes discovered insights, allowing professionals to prioritize, assign tasks, and pair with actionable strategies. It leverages Noogata's suite of digital shelf tools to generate recommendations for proactive responses to market signals and competitor changes.

Ad Booster - Increase the impact of ad spend and keep advertising costs down by using AI to identify effective keywords and discover unique opportunities for a competitive advantage, going beyond automatic campaigns and generic recommendations.

Perfect Content - Easily optimize Amazon product content with recommended keywords to improve visibility for hundreds of products at scale, then measure potential performance with a real-time scoring meter.

Noogata's eCommerce platform is already used by major global brands, including multinational CPGs like Colgate-Palmolive, TaylorMade, and FocusCamera. Discover more information about the new AI growth assistant by visiting Noogata online .

"Knowing our brand's positioning in the Amazon ecosystem, viewing our competitors, and making improvements in one platform lets my team do much more with much less," said Chassy Kirzner, Amazon Manager at FocusCamera.

About Noogata

Noogata is an AI-powered eCommerce platform providing insights and strategic guidance for CPGs and digital brands to help grow their eCommerce Amazon business. The AI Assistant simplifies insight discovery and strategy with competitive intelligence, brand comparisons, and digital shelf tools to make an impact fast. With an eCommerce AI assistant, eCommerce teams can supercharge content, advertising, and pricing to grow sales and outperform competitors across the digital shelf. Noogata was founded in 2019, with headquarters in New York City and Tel Aviv. The company is also backed by leading VCs Team8 and Eight Roads. To learn more about Noogata's eCommerce AI, visit www.noogata.com .

