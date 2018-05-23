Nook Real Estate Implements Contactually To Fuel Agent Success

At the start of 2018, Nook Real Estate announced the appointment of Mark Hughes as Nook Real Estate's president. Mark has had a distinguished career in real estate and executive leadership with positions at First Team, Sotheby's and Windermere and has ranked in the top one percent of agents worldwide. His ongoing work with Nook Estate has included coaching agents in building their businesses through focusing on their sphere.

"One of the most important things I tell agents to focus on is being of service to their network. I've used Contactually for years to manage my ever-expanding contact list and help me make sure those contacts are strong relationships," said Hughes. "I knew I had to bring the power of Contactually to Nook."

"I've known Mark for several years and I admire what he's doing with Nook," added Contactually CEO Zvi Band. "We are excited to bring Contactually's industry-leading CRM features to the Nook brand."

Contactually's easy-to-use platform sees an agent adoption rate that is far above the industry standard. Internal data shows that 75 percent of agents on brokerages accounts are active users. Contactually's system of alerting users to relationships in need of connection helps agents make sure they never lose track of a contact. Integrations with Chrome and Gmail as well as a mobile app provide access from anywhere. Contactually constantly measures the strength of your interactions, providing support on what to say and the best time to send in order to maximize response.

To learn more, please visit www.contactually.com.

About Nook Real Estate

Nook Real Estate is a digital click-and-mortar boutique brokerage built on a proprietary platform combining curated lifestyle properties, strategic selling tools and distinguished marketing campaigns with expert agents and industry savvy leaders delivering a modern client experience.

About Contactually

Contactually provides a SaaS-based intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate agents and brokerages. In simply minutes a day, Contactually's easy-to-use platform enables personal engagement at scale, resulting in more leads, referrals, and increased business. Proudly located in Washington, DC, Contactually employs approximately 70 people and has raised $12 million in capital to date from Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Middleland Capital, and others. Contactually has been named to Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and the HousingWire Tech 100. For more information please visit us at https://www.contactually.com/.

Contact: LION & ORB PR

press@lionandorb.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nook-real-estate-implements-contactually-to-fuel-agent-success-300653181.html

SOURCE Contactually

Related Links

http://www.contactually.com

