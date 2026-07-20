Nooklab Unveils Vision for a Low Distraction AI Screen

A calmer category of AI hardware, not a phone, not a wearable, not another app, designed to stay close, understand context, and help people follow through on what matters.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prompt engineering has become unpaid labor. Notifications compete for attention people no longer have to give. Every new AI tool asks users to open another app, manage another workflow, and organize their own thinking before the tool can help. Nooklab, an AI hardware company building for the global market, today shared its vision for an alternative: a low-distraction AI screen designed to help people remember, organize, and act without managing another tool.

Concept visualization. Final product design and hardware form factor not shown.

Nooklab is defining a new category: a physical AI screen that stays close to daily life, captures voice and context, and turns scattered information, ideas, and commitments into actions AI can carry forward. Rather than asking people to organize their own thinking, the screen is designed to understand what matters, surface it at the right time, and help move it toward completion.

"AI shouldn't ask you to become its operator," said Raymond Zhao, Founder and CEO of Nooklab. "It should meet you where you already are, and help you follow through on what you already care about."

Zhao brings deep experience across consumer electronics and global product development. He previously held product leadership roles at OPPO, OnePlus, Anker, and ByteDance, working on foldable phones, AI glasses, and other emerging hardware categories.

Sign-ups for early access open in October at nooklab.ai. Nooklab plans to reveal more details about its first product later this year, including the final product name, industrial design, hardware form factor, display technology, and full feature set.

About Nooklab

Founded in 2026, Nooklab is a global AI hardware company exploring a better relationship between people and AI. Its team brings experience from ByteDance, Anker, OnePlus, OPPO, and Temu, and the company recently closed its seed round with a pre-A round in preparation. Nooklab is developing low-distraction AI screens that stay close to daily life, understand context, and support people without requiring complicated workflows, prompt engineering, or constant tool management.

Nooklab Website: www.nooklab.ai

SOURCE Nooklab