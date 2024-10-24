Nooks announces $43M Series B and launches AI Sales Assistant Platform

"There's a camp of sales leaders who don't believe in AI and want to stick with old-school methods. And there's a newer camp who believe AI will completely replace sales reps. Nooks is somewhere in the middle," Dan Lee, CEO of Nooks. "We believe sales is fundamentally human and AI will empower reps—not replace them. We're building AI assistants to automate the busywork in pipeline generation so humans focus on the human parts of selling." Post this

There are 3 million inside sales reps in the US. Their primary goals are to generate a "pipeline" of deals and then "close" those deals to produce revenue. But low-leverage activities involved in pipeline generation like online research, writing prospecting emails, and dialing their contacts consume the time they could spend on more strategic selling. Now, Nooks can automate these time-consuming activities and free reps to do human-centered, strategic work that generates many times more pipeline than they possibly could before.

"There's a camp of sales leaders who don't believe in AI and want to stick with old-school methods. And there's a newer camp who believe AI will completely replace sales reps.

Nooks is somewhere in the middle," Dan Lee, CEO of Nooks. "We believe sales is fundamentally human and AI will empower reps—not replace them. We're building AI assistants to automate the busywork in pipeline generation so humans focus on the human parts of selling."

Introducing Nooks AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP)

Nooks is an AI platform that helps sales teams generate pipeline more efficiently by automating time-consuming tasks. Nooks users typically include sales development representatives (SDRs) and account executives (AEs) who self-source deals, as well as sales leaders, sales enablement, and revenue operations. Sales orgs typically see 2-3x pipeline generation per rep within days of adopting the platform.

Nooks' AI assistants include:

The AI Dialing Assistant helps teams have more quality conversations with prospects. It finds phone numbers, skips answering machines, leaves voicemails, does your pre-call research, and takes notes. It even suggests who you should call and when you should call them. Most teams using Nooks see 2-3x increase in call volume and conversations.

helps teams have more quality conversations with prospects. It finds phone numbers, skips answering machines, leaves voicemails, does your pre-call research, and takes notes. It even suggests who you should call and when you should call them. Most teams using Nooks see 2-3x increase in call volume and conversations. The AI Coaching Assistant helps reduce ramp times and increase conversion rates. It transcribes and scores calls to understand areas to improve, and prepares reps for real-world selling via AI that simulates conversations with your prospects. It also has a Virtual Salesfloor to help remote and hybrid teams work and train together.

helps reduce ramp times and increase conversion rates. It transcribes and scores calls to understand areas to improve, and prepares reps for real-world selling via AI that simulates conversations with your prospects. It also has a Virtual Salesfloor to help remote and hybrid teams work and train together. The AI Prospecting Assistant eliminates time spent doing research online and switching between dozens of data tools. It researches your target accounts, identifies buying signals, builds lists of prospects, and drafts emails to them.

Nooks integrates with popular sales tools like Outreach, Salesloft, Gong, Hubspot and Salesforce. It also has integrations with data tools like Apollo, ZoomInfo, Cognism, LeadIQ, and more. These partnerships help deliver faster ROI by integrating with customers' various go-to-market systems.

Customer Traction & Momentum

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Nooks. The company just recently announced its $22M Series A in April. Nooks has also experienced continued 4x YoY revenue growth.

"Nooks is bringing AI to the sales process in a human way—enabling sales teams with AI assistants," Mamoon Hamid, Partner, Kleiner Perkins. "Their approach is already empowering thousands of sales reps, and Dan and team have demonstrated that they have both the vision and acumen to build a generational company."

World-class organizations like Seismic, Fivetran, Amplitude, Modern Health, and Verkada rely on Nooks to power their sales teams. Customers typically attribute more than 70 percent of their sales pipeline to Nooks.

"If your sales team isn't using an AI assistant platform like Nooks today, you should be worried about hitting your 2025 targets," said Alyson Watson, CEO of Modern Health. "Nooks helps drive over 70 percent of our sourced pipeline. And my reps love Nooks. They'd quit if we got rid of it."

To learn more about Nooks or get a free trial, visit Nooks.ai

About Nooks

Nooks is the AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP) that automates the busywork so reps can focus on the human part of selling and generate more sales pipeline. Nooks has helped thousands of sales reps hit quota, saved customers hundreds of thousands of hours, and powered hundreds of millions of dollars in pipeline. For more information, visit Nooks.ai . To review open positions across product, engineering, and go-to-market, visit Nooks.ai/careers

SOURCE Nooks