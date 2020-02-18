Noom Announces Two New Studies on Impact of Mobile Coaching on Binge Eating Disorder and Obesity

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noom , the world's leading behavior change company, announced the release of two new clinical studies to help people live healthier lives.

In the first study, researchers with Mount Sinai used Noom to deliver behavioral therapy by mobile health coaches to reduce symptoms for patients with binge eating disorders. The findings, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry , revealed that CBT-GSH (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Guided Self-Help) paired with Noom's behavior change platform yielded higher rates of long-term reduction in symptoms and remission.

In the second research project, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), demonstrated that patients at health centers and anti-obesity clinics improved their health significantly when their treatment was augmented with Noom's mobile behavioral health coaching. Researchers integrated Noom's behavior change program into more engaged clinical treatment plans providing study patients with personalized feedback and content, timely alerts for actions, and professional human counseling. The treatment increased patient engagement and led to long-term health outcomes above the control.

"Helping people get and stay healthy has always been at the core of our mission," said Saeju Jeong, CEO and co-founder of Noom. "Through the power of personal health coaches, we're able to apply our psychology-based program directly to treatment plans that have a meaningful impact on long-term health. Obesity—which affects 650 million people—is only one of many chronic conditions that our customized programs can address, and we look forward to exploring how we can help more people all over the world treat and prevent disease."

Noom's studies are released on the heels of announcements of the company's expansion into the life sciences sector. Noom joined with Novo Nordisk to develop custom programs to accompany its obesity medication, Saxenda. Noom also recently announced a partnership with the integrated life sciences provider EVERSANA .

More information on Noom's Life Sciences business unit can be found at https://web.noom.com/life-sciences/ .

About Noom

Noom is the world's leading behavior change company, disrupting the weight loss and healthcare industries. By combining the power of artificial intelligence, mobile tech, and psychology with the empathy of over 1,700 personal coaches, Noom helps people live healthier lives by changing their long-term habits. Millions have benefited from Noom's behavior change courses, including its virtual diabetes prevention program, which was the first of its kind to be recognized by the CDC. The Noom platform is already being used by leading life science companies to improve treatment outcomes for patients worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seoul and Tokyo.

SOURCE Noom