Noonum Accepted into EvoNexus Silicon Valley Fintech Incubator with Founding Partners of Franklin Templeton and Royal Bank of Canada

SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noonum, a decision support SaaS product for investment professionals, was recently accepted into EvoNexus' Silicon Valley Fintech Incubator. Noonum, founded by Shankar Vaidyanathan, is powered by big data, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing (NLP). It empowers investors to accelerate their research process and unlock hidden information which helps them make more informed business decisions. Noonum underwent a rigorous evaluation process with EvoNexus, which included multiple pitches to panels composed of participants from EvoNexus, founding sponsors Franklin Templeton and RBC and industry domain experts. The EvoNexus selection committee was impressed by Noonum's promising AI, solid team, solid technical foundation, and early customer traction. About 5% of applicants to the incubator make it to acceptance; Noonum is now the 12th active company in this elite group of startups.

About Noonum, Inc.

Noonum empowers investors to accelerate their research process and unlock hidden information which helps them make more informed business decisions. By leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing (NLP) all on one platform, Noonum can anticipate and interpret the trends driving markets and how they impact an investment. For more information, please visit https://noonum.ai.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is Southern California's leading startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, and Silicon Valley. We enable motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative technologies into fundable, commercially viable companies. Since 2010, $1.8 billion in funding and acquisition outcomes have been achieved by EvoNexus startups. A total of 27 EvoNexus startups have been acquired since 2013. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. Its companies enjoy incubation of up to two years in Class A offices and dry lab spaces. For more information, please visit evonexus.org.

Media contact:

Shankar Vaidyanathan

[email protected]

1-425-894-1202

SOURCE Noonum, Inc.