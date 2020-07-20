Noops is Flippin' Snacks With Brand Launch and Closes on a $2 Million Pre-Seed Investment Round

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Noops , the world's first protein-rich, plant-based organic oatmilk pudding, launches online and in select Northeast grocery retailers. Founded by Gregory Struck, who previously founded Hungryroot, Noops is poised to turn the snack world upside down with the introduction of an innovative superfood pudding that's packed with real ingredients and powerful nutrition.

The new company recently closed a $2 million pre-seed capital investment with lead investor, NYC-based 25madison , as well as Unovis/ New Crop Capital and Siddhi Capital . With the goal of creating a healthier future with food that is absolutely delicious, Noops will be using the funds to continue to pursue product innovation, further commercialize and expand into retail and foodservice, and invest in strategic marketing and operations.

Noops's indulgent, luxurious sweet-tooth satisfaction comes from clean, purposeful ingredients like organic oats, organic dates and organic sunflower seed protein. Vegan, non-GMO, OU Kosher and allergen friendly, with no added sugar, each 4.75 ounce serving of Noops Oatmilk Pudding provides 5-7 grams of protein, 5-7 grams of fiber and about half the carbohydrates found in conventional competitors. Decadent flavors including Cocoa, French Toast, Sticky Bun and Mocha offer spoon-licking snack and meal options that will delight pudding fans of all ages while providing gut and immunity-boosting prebiotics and heart-healthy whole grains.

Founder and CEO Gregory Struck created Noops after surviving cancer and a rare genetic disease, in part by adopting a plant-based lifestyle. "Healthy eating gave me a second chance at life, and that was the impetus for starting Noops. Our mission is to make nutritious, planet-friendly, plant-based real food with more taste and more flavor than less nutritious alternatives," says Struck. "We're inspired and motivated by those looking to make a change in the way they feed themselves and their loved ones without compromising on food satisfaction and enjoyment."

Noops 4.75 oz cups are available for pre-order online beginning on July 20th in four tasty flavors--Cocoa, French Toast, Sticky Bun and Mocha. Noops will roll out in select natural specialty retailers and on Instacart throughout the end of this month. Multipacks (8, 16 and 24 cups) in single and variety flavors can be purchased at eatnoops.com. To get the scoop on Noops, head over to their website, eatnoops.com, Instagram, @eatnoops, or feel free to drop them a line at [email protected] .

