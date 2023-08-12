Noor Staffing Group Acquires Star Hospitality Group

News provided by

Noor, Inc.

12 Aug, 2023, 01:37 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noor Staffing Group, LLC has announced their acquisition of Star Hospitality Group ("StarHG"), a provider of hospitality staffing solutions whose history dates back 44 years.

This partnership with StarHG expands the hospitality vertical of Noor Staffing Group, broadening their service offerings in staffing hospitality and food & beverage personnel with top-tier clients in the tri-state area.

"This merger is perfectly timed. In 2024, we expect to see a resurgence in the hotel market with many new hotels opening. Food and beverage demand will reach its peak. StarHG's team has the experience and network of clients and staff to capitalize on these trends" said Habib Noor, Principal of Noor Staffing Group.

This merger presents StarHG with opportunity for geographic expansion, leveraging Noor Staffing Group's national footprint. "StarHG will continue to provide outstanding service to its clients and gain additional resources and access through this strategic partnership with Noor Staffing Group" stated Lance Herman, Chief Operating Officer of StarHG.

About Noor Staffing Group

Noor Staffing Group provides staffing and recruiting services to a diverse set of national and local clients, including federal, state and local agencies. Noor Staffing Group operates in 40 states and employs more than 5,700 internal and contingent employees nationwide.

Media Contact

Chip Black
Director of Mergers and Acquisitions
[email protected]
www.noorinc.com

SOURCE Noor, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.