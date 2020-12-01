noosa yoghurt To Honor Colorado Educators for Boldness and Creativity Through "Full On" Grants Contest

Known for its delicious, velvety yoghurts made with whole milk and real fruit, noosa has been a staple in its Colorado community since its founding in 2009. The noosa "Full On" Grants Contest will give Colorado educators a platform to share their stories on the ways in which they have addressed this year's unique challenges in a bold, boundary-pushing way for a chance to win a grant. Ten teachers will be chosen, and each awarded a $2,000 grant to help fund more creative solutions to education in 2021.

"At noosa, we stand for living life FULL ON. We don't cut corners. We dive in headfirst, with an uncompromising approach to innovation and life. To give back to our home state of Colorado, we want to reward educators who take that same approach to engaging, teaching and inspiring our students every day," said Jason Vieth, Executive Vice President and General Manager at noosa yoghurt. "The noosa Full on Grants Contest allows us to give back to our local community here in Colorado in a meaningful way that rewards our local educators who are truly going above and beyond."

Given the challenges of this year's COVID-19 pandemic, teaching this year has proved difficult, with challenges including fluctuating lesson plans, ensuring the safety of students, navigating remote or online learning and many times, and reduced school budgets. Colorado teachers have had to address the school year full on by creating spaces for positive learning, creative and engaging curriculums, and the willingness to pivot plans at a moment's notice.

To participate in the grant contest, Colorado teachers can apply now through December 11, 2020 for the chance to win by visiting www.noosayoghurt.com/fullongrants and sharing the ways in which they have gone above and beyond this year in addition to how they would spend the grant (full entry details listed within the website/terms and conditions apply). Recipients will be notified by December 22 and grants will be distributed in January 2021.

To be considered eligible for noosa Full on Grants, all entrants must:

Be currently active teachers (as of Dec. 1, 2020 ) for grades K-12 (at accredited public or private educational institutions) in the state of Colorado (open to at-home educators/homeschooling parents in CO as well as long as they are certified or registered with the Colorado Dept. of Education)

Plan to still be actively teaching as of January 2021 , ideally through the end of the 2020-2021 school year

, ideally through the end of the 2020-2021 school year Be able to provide proof of active certification or accreditation with the Colorado State Board of Education and proof that they are licensed educators in the state of Colorado

A panel of judges will review and score submissions according to the following 100-point scale:

Best example of bold, generous, "full on" efforts to go above and beyond in teaching: 75 points

Most creative use of grant funds: 25 points

The call for entries is open through December 11, 2020. Visit www.noosayoghurt.com/fullongrants to learn more, enter, or to nominate a teacher for a noosa Full on Grant. Share your entry on social by tagging us at @noosayoghurt and using the hashtag #noosaFullOnGrants to share your story.

Sponsored by noosa yoghurt. Contest ends on 12/11/2020. To enter and for more details, see www.noosayoghurt.com/fullongrants for details.

noosa yoghurt is part of the Sovos Brands portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands, which also includes Rao's Homemade, Michael Angelo's and Birch Benders.

ABOUT NOOSA YOGHURT

noosa was founded in 2009 by an Aussie expat and a Colorado dairy farmer who set out to bring the best-tasting yoghurt to the U.S. noosa yoghurt is made with whole milk, real fruit purees and a touch of wildflower North American honey. noosa is currently available in a variety of unique flavors, sizes and formats, from spoonable yoghurt to drinkable fruit smoothies. For more information, please visit www.noosayoghurt.com .

ABOUT SOVOS BRANDS

Sovos Brands is a food company with a mission to acquire, build and grow a portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands that bring today's consumers delicious food for joyful living. Sovos Brands invests in brands that have exciting growth potential, combining industry expertise with fresh thinking to bring its products into more homes across America.

The brands in its portfolio include Rao's, a line of premium pasta sauces, soups, frozen entrées and pasta; noosa, a producer of thick, velvety whole milk yoghurt; Birch Benders, a fast-growing producer of delicious, better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes, toaster waffles, and pancake and baking cups; and Michael Angelo's, a leading producer of authentic frozen Italian entrées.

SOVOS™, RAO'S®, RAO'S HOMEMADE®, NOOSA®, BIRCH BENDERS® and MICHAEL ANGELO'S® are trademarks of Sovos Brands. Find out more about Sovos Brands at www.sovosbrands.com , Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com , noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com , Birch Benders at www.birchbenders.com , and Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com .

