Noosh and HighRoad Press Team Up to Help Large Financial Institution Achieve its Supplier Diversity Mission

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh , the global leader in marketing production execution software solutions, and HighRoad Press , an award winning WBENC and WOSB G7 certified printing company and leader in supplier diversity in the printing industry, today announced that their joint client, a leading financial institution in the U.S., is using HighRoad Press expert marketing printing services and the Noosh platform to enable easier supplier diversity in marketing materials procurement. Noosh collects and presents complete, real-time and historical minority-owned supplier data within the product's suite of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) capabilities. With this data, marketers can meet supplier diversity requirements during the vendor selection process and improve overall social responsibility within marketing efforts. HighRoad Press manages the complicated, nuanced, and complex invoicing and payment process for the entire category while maximizing the dollars spent with diverse suppliers.

"Maintaining supplier diversity has become a corporate imperative for virtually all of our clients," said Mark Tiedens, CEO of Noosh. "Marketers play an important role in creating a more socially responsible value chain as they make decisions about marketing spend. The new supplier diversity capabilities in Noosh make it easier to identify and leverage quality minority-owned businesses within the historically challenging category of marketing."

Hallie Satz, CEO of HighRoad Press and a longtime leader in diversity initiatives in the printing industry, is a key print advisor to the bank. She says "Enterprises that have significant spend with a wide range of disparate vendors benefit tremendously from a centralized payment platform with a single view of their spend. The partnership with HighRoad enables marketers to ensure their printing spend is fairly distributed among diverse suppliers."

Across the financial industry, many organizations have added supplier diversity and other sustainability goals to their corporate mission. The effort aligns the companies' suppliers with their consumer bases, strengthens their relationships with certified and qualified diverse businesses in the interest of promoting economic growth in their communities.

There are 11 million minority and women-owned, veteran-owned or SBA-defined companies today, generating almost $2 trillion in annual revenue and employing more than six million people worldwide. This provides ample opportunity to source from multiple channels in support of diversity. The marketing category commonly spends far less than its fair share with diverse suppliers and the Noosh platform serves to right-size this discrepancy.

The right level of information on the different classifications of suppliers is simpler using Noosh and HighRoad Press together. The combination of technologies and services enables the collection of key data about suppliers and makes it available to assist with print procurement decision-making. Noosh helps companies identify and accurately evaluate the capabilities of qualified minority-owned businesses such as their specialty and historical performance, and HighRoad Press reports on the back end. The collaboration also simplifies the collection of data and evidence that these companies are meeting requirements to meet corporate mission goals and to satisfy regulatory or audit requirements.

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands

About HighRoad Press

HighRoad Press, an award winning G7 certified printing company located in NJ with an affiliate web press division in PA. The NJ facility of 40,000 sq. ft. includes prepress, retouching, sheet fed presses 6/c plus UV capabilities, digital print department as well as a full-service bindery with die-cutting, gluing, and fulfillment. HighRoad is committed to a "green" initiative and has a progressive recycling program as well as being an FSC, SFI, Ecovadis certified. A top print award winner through the industry for quality, growth, and noted best practices. An active member with WBENC, ISM NJ and NY and PIA.

