Noosh and Tealbook Partner to Bring Enhanced Supplier Data to World's Leading Brands

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, the world's leading independent marketing execution company, and Tealbook Inc. , the 'Trusted Source of Supplier Data' today announced a new partnership to provide an enhanced user experience for Noosh's customers. Through this unique partnership, Noosh's customers will have access to autonomously enriched marketing supplier data tagged with diversity status and linked to suppliers' profiles within Tealbook's Supplier Intelligence Platform. This collaboration also enables customers to find new suppliers and access accurate and more comprehensive supplier information including diversity status, compliance, certifications and much more.

Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

The partnership will enable Noosh customers to engage with diverse suppliers proactively, versus identifying their diverse spend after purchases have been made. This shift to proactive diverse procurement will allow customers to better achieve diversity spend goals.

Tealbook's supplier data foundation offers an innovative and easy to implement approach to autonomously gathering and validating supplier information from over 400 million websites and 600 data sources. This helps organizations avoid supply disruptions in times of crisis such as during COVID-19, support strategic objectives such as increasing spend with diverse suppliers and improve quality and savings from strategic sourcing, especially for new categories where there is less knowledge of the market.

"Increasingly, our enterprise and marketing services clients alike require diversity classification and other supplier data pulled forward into purchasing processes as part of their ESG programs," said Mark Tiedens CEO of Noosh. "Tealbook's supplier data platform allows our clients to move beyond post-factum reporting to include diversity classifications criteria into upstream decision-making processes. Tealbook's scope is global, which will extend the partnership's benefits of data enrichment and supplier discovery to our global clients. We are excited by the partnership with Tealbook and the benefits that we can jointly bring to our clients."

"I am delighted to be partnering with Noosh to provide their customers with an agile, transparent and trusted source of supplier data to drive their purchasing decisions, said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of Tealbook. "This combination allows enterprises to ensure that diverse businesses compete on a level playing field, while providing more comprehensive supplier data to drive overall purchase decisions."

About Tealbook

Tealbook is a Big Data company that provides a platform to fix enterprise supplier data forever. Tealbook does this through proprietary Autonomous Data Enrichment technology which proactively captures and maintains changing supplier information. In addition, Tealbook provides a data foundation that can be leveraged by other eProcurement solutions to ensure these larger investments are successful. Tealbook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch, Gartner's Cool Vendor, CIX Most Innovative Company and Most Upside Potential by C100. Tealbook's mission is to deliver a 'Trusted Source of Supplier Data' to an ever-growing procurement space. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com .

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

Media contact for Tealbook: Carin Warner – [email protected]

Media contact for Noosh: Dana Schomp – [email protected]

SOURCE Noosh Inc

Related Links

www.noosh.com

