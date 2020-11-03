Noosh Releases Supplier Diversity Enhancements to its Marketing Execution SaaS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, a global leader in marketing execution software solutions, today announced the release of supplier diversity enhancements to its Software-as-a-Service solution.

The enhancements allow users to gain visibility of supplier diversity classifications during buying decisions, as opposed to solely relying on post purchase reporting to gauge progress against diversity spend goals. The features allow enterprises to not only capture diverse spend, but also monitor compliance with corporate policies that seek to ensure that diverse businesses compete on a level playing field. Core to Noosh, all data captured during costing and buying processes is available for subsequent analysis.

"Marketing expenditures often have a very long tail of suppliers," said Mark Tiedens, CEO of Noosh. "Spend thresholds are often below those that enterprises monitor in their diversity programs. By pulling visibility of diversity status into purchase decision making processes on the same footing as price, quality, and time, Noosh helps buyers capture marketing spend in their programs."

"Supplier diversity continues to become more and more important not only for our US clients, but globally. Noosh's approach will help us bring visibility into supplier diversity certifications forward in buying processes, not leave them for post hoc reporting." Skip Dyer, EVP of Co/Efficient

To learn more about Noosh, visit Noosh.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

Contact: Ron Barale, [email protected]

SOURCE Noosh Inc

Related Links

www.noosh.com

