Noosh's Marketing Execution Software Selected by Global Integrated Healthcare Company

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, a global leader in marketing execution software solutions, today announced that its software was selected by a global, US based, integrated healthcare company.

Marketing execution processes sit in the very complex space between marketing planning and managing third party suppliers to deliver campaigns to the market. Solutions that support and automate these processes must have both marketing stakeholder engagement and end-to-end procurement functionality. The Noosh deployment at the new healthcare client will initially focus on procurement of printed marketing materials and related services.

"We are excited to add another healthcare provider to our ever-growing list of customers." said Mark Tiedens, CEO of Noosh. "Healthcare is a very buoyant market segment for Noosh, largely because of the compliance requirements of highly regulated industries. Noosh collects and provides evidence that marketing execution teams comply with workflow, sourcing, policy, and regulatory requirements. And, in a work-from-home world, Noosh's cloud-based approach lends itself well to aggregating marketing campaign requirements from the client's distributed locations, creating purchasing leverage while streamlining processes."

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

