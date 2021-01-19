Noosh's Marketing Production Execution SaaS Selected by PubWorX as Core to PubWorX's Procurement Service for Marketing Collateral

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, the global leader in marketing production execution software solutions, today announced that PubWorX has chosen Noosh's SaaS solution to power PubWorx's innovative procurement service for marketing collateral.

PubWorX started in 2016 as a joint venture between Hearst and Condé Nast to offer scale and innovation to the magazine industry. Growing organically and through its acquisition of ProCirc, a Florida-based publishing services company with more than 50 publishing clients across more than 250 titles, client demand outstripped the capabilities of PubWorX's current procurement and management system, leading the company to search for a replacement.

"We looked to the marketplace for alternative systems to support the growth of our procurement service and we landed on Noosh," said John Kulhawik, CMO of PubWorX. "Noosh's capabilities for managing marketing production and execution processes – such as project intake, specification management, and procurement – were exactly what we needed."

Noosh's SaaS solution manages distributed marketing production and procurement workflows – functionality critical to PubWorX's offerings. Noosh also provides complete data and analytics on spend and processes to establish a platform for continuous improvement.

"The flexibility and configuration capabilities of Noosh are an exact match to the requirements of PubWorX's core procurement service," said Mark Tiedens, CEO of Noosh. "PubWorX acts as a marketing services procurement outsourcer for its clients, and Noosh is ideally suited to help them build more productive client and supplier partnerships. We are pleased to be able to support PubWorX's impressive record of service and growth."

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers, delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

About PubWorX

PubWorX is a Hearst and Condé Nast partnership committed to offering efficiency, best practices, and innovation to the magazine industry to satisfy consumer marketing, circulation management, production, and paper procurement needs of any publisher, large or small.

