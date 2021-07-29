Nootropic Mushrooms for Wellness Are on the Rise

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Koehler, Privy Peach CBD brand founder, was recently listed as a Forbes top entrepreneurs to watch, and with good reason. Kim Koehler has founded another company in a trending new area, mushrooms.

On July 15, 2021, Sun and Psilo was launched. Sun and Psilo is taking the most beneficial mushrooms, and making them palatable in tinctures, capsules and soon to be gummies. Sun and Psilo also offers coaching sessions for those wanting to microdose magic mushrooms in cities and countries where it is legal.

Mushroom Supplement company founder: Kim Koehler

"Microdosing magic mushrooms has completely changed my life. Under a doctor's supervision, I have been able to get off of all of my pharmaceuticals that I have been on for a decade," Koehler says, "I cannot wait for the day psilocybin is fully legalized in the entire United States. I believe it will be even bigger than cannabis, but for now, this is the next best thing. Lion's mane mushroom is the most promising non-psychoactive mushroom, which is a nootropic. The studies* on the cognitive benefits of lion's mane mushrooms are phenomenal, and when taken in conjunction with psilocybin mushrooms, it's the perfect pair."

Magic mushrooms are already legal or decriminalized to consume in several countries including the Bahamas, British virgin islands, Jamaica, Samoa, Philippines, Netherlands (in truffle form), Brazil, Nepal, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Spain, Canada and others.

In May of 2019, Denver, Colorado passed a ballot measure decriminalizing psilocybin mushrooms, more commonly known as magic mushrooms, or simply shrooms. This measure declares adult possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms would become the city's lowest law enforcement priority, further prohibiting the city from spending resources on penalizing shroom use.

Many cities have been following suit. Psilocybin mushrooms are decriminalized in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oakland, California, Santa Cruz, California, Somerville and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C.), Legal in Oregon for mental health treatment in supervised settings since February 1, 2021, and decriminalized for recreational use.

While Sun and Psilo eventually plans to enter the legal psychedelics space, the current focus is nootropic and supplemental mushrooms, including lions mane, chaga, cordyceps and more.

[email protected]

*https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321969743_Neurological_Activity_of_Lion's_Mane_Hericium_erinaceus

https://restorativemedicine.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/lions-mane.pdf

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/lions-mane-mushroom

Related Images

sun-and-psilo.jpeg

Sun and Psilo

Mushroom Supplement company founder: Kim Koehler

SOURCE Privy Peach