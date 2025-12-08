TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nootropics Depot today released independent market testing data showing that its Black Ginger Extract capsules contain the highest measured percentage of 5,7-dimethoxyflavone (5,7-DMF) among evaluated products. The internal market research compared leading black ginger supplements and found that Nootropics Depot's extract delivers more than double the 5,7-DMF content of the next closest competitor.

Nootropics Depot’s Black Ginger Extract contains the highest percentage of 5,7‑dimethoxyflavone among tested brands, delivering approximately 2.31 times more 5,7‑DMF than the next closest competitor (12.15% vs. 5.26%)

Recent analytical testing conducted through ISO-accredited laboratories measured Nootropics Depot's Black Ginger Extract at 10 percent 5,7-DMF, with a typical 200 milligram capsule providing at least 20 milligrams of the key active compound and recent lots testing at 23.4 milligrams per capsule. The company's market research indicates that many competing black ginger products are standardized to only 2 to 4 percent polymethoxyflavones, resulting in substantially lower levels of 5,7-DMF per serving.

In side-by-side market testing, Nootropics Depot's Black Ginger showed approximately 2.3 times more 5,7-DMF than the next highest product, with a measured content of 12.15 percent compared with 5.26 percent for the closest competitor. The company states that this level of standardization is intended to align with emerging research on Kaempferia parviflora and to support consistent delivery of the bioactive compound associated with blood flow, energy metabolism and physical performance outcomes.

"Our goal with Black Ginger was to take a promising traditional ingredient and apply rigorous analytical chemistry so that every capsule delivers a clearly defined amount of 5,7-dimethoxyflavone," said Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot. "By publishing our market test data and third-party results, we want to give consumers and formulators a transparent view of how this extract compares on potency, standardization and lab verification."

Nootropics Depot reports that all Black Ginger Extract capsules are produced in cGMP-compliant facilities and verified using third-party ISO-accredited laboratories for identity, potency, and contaminants. Certificates of analysis for each batch are available to customers on the product page, reflecting the company's commitment to publishing full laboratory results for identity, potency and purity.

Nootropics Depot's holistic commitment to quality and disclosure demonstrates the company's ongoing mission to raise standards in the supplement industry. By providing detailed lab reports, authentic sourcing information, and transparent communication, Nootropics Depot empowers consumers and sets a model for competitors worldwide.

