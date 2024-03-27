Nopetro Renewables Breaks Ground on Southern Florida's First Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Production Facility

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nopetro Renewables, a developer and operator of renewable natural gas projects across North America, today announced that it broke ground on Southern Florida's first landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Indian River County.

Vero Beach Nopetro Eco District will be Southern Florida’s first landfill gas to RNG production facility

The $40M facility in Vero Beach, named Vero Beach Nopetro Eco District, is estimated to initially produce 3 million gallons of RNG a year and prevent 30,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to eliminating emissions from 4,300 passenger cars, once operational. This project, expected to be completed in early 2025, is the largest investment in Indian River County in the past three years, adding more than 40 local jobs through construction and operation.

"This facility marks a significant milestone for Nopetro and monumental step toward unlocking sustainable opportunities in Florida – and across North America – as we transform waste into a valuable energy resource," said Jorge Herrera, CEO of Nopetro Energy. "There's no better time than the present to introduce creative, turnkey, and smarter energy solutions to the Sunshine State as we strive for a bright future for our children and future generations. Congratulations to Indian River County on this achievement and for taking proactive steps to address our shared environmental concerns."

The new facility will receive landfill gas, which is generated from organic waste decay within the landfill, and refine it into RNG, a fully interchangeable biogas and the lowest carbon alternative fuel. After a purification process, the RNG will be pipeline ready, creating cleaner fuel for buses and trucks, and cleaner air for the surrounding community. It is estimated that the plant could provide as much as 80% of the natural gas used in Indian River County annually, offsetting fossil based natural gas demand within the local community.

"This facility is innovation at work, merging economic benefits and environmental benefits into one project," said Indian River County Commission Chair Susan Adams.

Nopetro Renewables partnered with Mead & Hunt, an architectural, engineering, planning and construction services firm, to design and construct the facility.

"Through the execution of approximately 75 landfill gas-to-beneficial reuse projects across more than 25 states, Mead & Hunt's team has a proven engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) approach to renewable energy project delivery," said Doug Tholo, Energy Project Developer at Mead & Hunt. "Bringing our experience as industry leaders in landfill gas-to-energy projects, and with several Florida offices, we are making a positive impact on the local environment by reducing greenhouse gases. As with all of our projects, safety is our priority."

In addition to its renewable production arm, Nopetro operates 15 renewable gas fueling facilities across Florida with plans for expansion. The RNG is compressed into CNG and is used to fuel transit and fleet operations; for example, Nopetro currently fuels the entire transit system in Central Florida via a partnership with the Central Florida Transit Authority. 100% of Nopetro's natural gas feedstock is produced via renewable sources, including landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

ABOUT NOPETRO ENERGY

Nopetro Energy is a turnkey producer, distributor and operator of smarter energy solutions across North America. A trusted partner, Nopetro unlocks valuable revenue opportunities for municipalities, transit agencies, school districts, public works divisions, and major Fortune 500 companies to reduce carbon emissions in their communities. Through strategic partnerships, Nopetro designs, finances, builds and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and distribution facilities. Visit www.nopetroenergy.com to discover how Nopetro is building a better tomorrow through smarter energy.

