nOps Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The highest tier within the APN for Technology Partners, this achievement recognizes a rigorous qualification process through AWS's technical certification and validation with customers based on a wide range of references.

nOps enables cloud users to monitor, analyze, and manage changes, cost, security, compliance, and performance of their AWS environments. nOps customers typically realize 18-50% savings on cloud costs and can identify common security and compliance threats quickly and continuously. nOps is designed for fast-moving DevOps teams in startups and growth-stage companies and is available on AWS Marketplace .

nOps aligns with the AWS Well-Architected Framework , a set of best practices to evaluate architectures and implement designs, organized into five pillars: cost optimization, security, performance efficiency, reliability, and operational excellence. nOps can be used independently and as part of AWS Well-Architected Reviews , where AWS-certified consultants use Framework guidelines to help customers optimize their AWS infrastructure. nOps facilitates automated discovery of areas for remediation, and following a Review, supports continuous compliance with AWS Well-Architected best practices.

nOps has introduced automated remediation to help customers maintain security in the event that they have misconfigured AWS resources. Rapid remediation reduces the window of opportunity for bad actors to take advantage of inadvertent exposures. The nOps remediation package leverages a powerful, modern deployment model using a pre-built application from the AWS Serverless Application Repository , and nOps' auto-remediation capabilities are consistent with AWS Well-Architected guidelines. For example, nOps triggers remediation when it discovers misconfiguration-related issues with a workload, like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets without encryption, critical Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes without a snapshot, or Amazon S3 buckets without versioning.

"The real-world experience that has gone into nOps is obvious to our customers and partners," said JT Giri, CEO & Founder, nOps. "The alignment with AWS Well-Architected principles around security and cost optimization, specifically, comes from direct participation in more than 100 AWS Well-Architected Reviews with customers. We will continue to introduce automation that makes compliance easy and continuous."

"It's clear nOps was designed by DevOps consultants for DevOps teams," said Marc Goodell, Executive Vice President, Environments & Infrastructure at 6Connex . "Following our AWS Well-Architected Review, nOps was instrumental in helping our team keep running fast while we worked on achieving ISO-27001 certification -- and reduced our AWS costs by 50%."

nClouds, an APN Premier Consulting Partner and award-winning provider of AWS and DevOps consulting and implementation services, spun off nOps previously as nOps has expanded its mission as a cloud-enabler, onboarding a range of users including APN Consulting Partners.

In January, nClouds announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate and optimize cloud usage for startups and growth-stage companies. That agreement includes nOps.

Watch the video on how Revere leverages nOps, nClouds, and the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Watch JT Giri explain how nOps supports the security pillar of the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

About nOps

nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). nOps' mission is to enable rapid-growth companies to build, manage, and run a well-architected AWS infrastructure that is cost-optimized, secure, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. And, to help keep it that way through continuous compliance. nOps is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

