nOps Introduces Partner Version of SaaS Cloud Management Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), announced the availability of a partner version of its platform. The company also introduced the nOps Partner Network to support nOps partners that use nOps to deliver value-added services to their customers.

The nOps product is designed to monitor, analyze, and manage AWS changes, costs, performance, security, and compliance. The partner version provides automation designed to support the efficient execution of AWS Well-Architected Framework Reviews, including the automated discovery of high-risk issues. Based on five pillars — operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization — the AWS Well-Architected Framework provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time.

Partners can now license nOps for their use in cloud service delivery and qualify to become an nOps Authorized Reseller to provide nOps to their customers.

"Partners are realizing that by integrating AWS Well-Architected Reviews as a quality baseline into the pre-sales, QA, and post-sales activities, they experience higher customer satisfaction scores, shorter sales cycles, and incremental revenue," said Matt Yanchyshyn, Director, Solutions Architecture, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Leveraging nOps, partners can shorten the time it takes validating some of the answers found in an AWS Well-Architected Review and reduce time to uncover high-risk issues and opportunities to innovate and drive better customer outcomes."

The partner version of the SaaS offering provides special features, including white labeling, single-pane-of-glass visibility across customer accounts, automated AWS Well-Architected Framework Review-aligned report encryption, and more.

"With the growing demand for data transformation across industries, Belle Fleur Technologies is excited to be a partner with nOps to help streamline our AWS Well-Architected Reviews during client engagements," said Tia Dubuisson, President, Belle Fleur Technologies , an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Well-Architected Partner. "We are able to introduce our customers to the nOps cloud management tool prior to the Review to give immediate AWS architecture health checks to expedite the entire process."

"SHI is looking forward to our partnership with nOps," said Todd Wolff, AWS GTM & Business Development Lead and Vince Montalbano, AWS Principal Consultant at SHI , a global provider of technology products and services, APN Premier Consulting Partner, and AWS Well-Architected Partner. "We believe the nOps cloud management solution will enable our AWS Well-Architected Review program and go-to-market strategy."

"The insights provided by the nOps cloud management tool are invaluable in helping us prepare for AWS Well-Architected Reviews", said Stedman Ng, SVP, Head of Cloud Enablement, Cprime , an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Well-Architected Partner. "The automated checks by nOps surface critical issues and factual data that improve our Review discussions with clients."

"nOps' automation delivers better productivity and insights for our solutions architects that translates to faster time to good architecture for our customers," said Simon Plant, Founder & CEO, Mode2 , an APN Advanced Consulting Partner. "That's allowed us to deliver cost savings, improved security and compliance, and better change management at levels that really excite our customers."

nOps previously announced it had achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status, APN Advanced Technology Partner status, a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, and nOps availability in AWS Marketplace .

Visit the nOps Partner Network .

Read the customer case study with Agentology .

About nOps

nOps' mission is to enable rapid-growth companies to build, manage, and run a well-architected Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure that is cost-optimized, secure, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. And, to help keep it that way through continuous compliance. nOps is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner and AWS Marketplace seller, with Cloud Management Tools Competency. The company was previously spun out of nClouds , an award-winning APN Premier Consulting Partner. nOps is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

SOURCE nOps

Related Links

http://www.nops.io

