NopSec Named Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by 2018 American Business Awards®

The highly competitive American Business Awards program received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the winners.

As commented by one of the judges, "Vulnerability risk management solution is the most important thing needed to manage risks that arise in businesses these days and a impressive job is done. Prioritize and contextualize cyber security data for actionable results is the best part of the innovation." While another judge noted, "As we know cyber security is the major factor that every company has to take seriously to avoid all kinds of breaches in their software. And this idea of cyber security takes it to a whole new level."

"We are honored for the recognition that we have received from the Stevie Award judges", said Lisa Xu, CEO at NopSec. "This recognition validates our commitment to providing provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for the industry and customers. We're proud to enable organizations to effectively manage vulnerability risks and remediate with confidence."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About NopSec

NopSec provides automated IT security control measurement and risk remediation solutions to help businesses protect their IT environments from security breaches. The company's flagship SaaS product, Unified VRM, utilizes passive analysis, active exploitation and contextual enrichment that enables security teams to visually forecast threat risk, and dramatically reduce the time to remediation of critical security vulnerabilities across infrastructure and applications. For more information, visit https://www.nopsec.com or follow us on Twitter @nopsec.

