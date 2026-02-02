Nor Cal Carpenters Union Expands, Welcomes 23,000 More Members, and has a new Name: North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters

Union now spans from Bakersfield to the Canadian Border-- is 57,000 members strong

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nor Cal Carpenters union today announced a major organizational expansion and name change that will strengthen union carpenters and their families across the West Coast for years to come.

Effective immediately, the union is welcoming about 23,000 members of the Western States Carpenters Union based in Oregon, Washington, and Kern County as new brothers and sisters, joining with the Nor Cal Carpenters Union to create a single, larger, and more powerful organization spanning more than 1,000 miles of the West Coast — from Bakersfield to the Canadian border.

With this reorganization and expanded tri-state scope, the new union name reflects where it works, organizes, and bargains. The organization will now be known as the: North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters.

"This is a proud moment for working carpenters and our families," said Jay Bradshaw, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters. "By bringing together carpenters across northern California, Oregon and Washington, we are building a more powerful union — one that can win better contracts, secure more work for our members, and grow even stronger through organizing."

Bradshaw said the expanded Regional Council is critical to the union's future for two key reasons.

First, large, multi-state developers and contractors increasingly dominate real estate development and public works markets. A single, unified Council representing carpenters across the northern coastal states and California counties will bring increased leverage to improve working conditions for carpenters.

"Bringing us under one union umbrella gives us more strength to organize and win a larger share of total construction work. We will build on the prior successes of our great union in these areas and use the power that derives from unity to secure and sustain family-supporting levels of pay, quality health insurance coverage, and dignified retirements for people who have laid their bodies on the line to build our communities."

Second, Bradshaw added, the reorganization will improve efficiency and strengthen service to members. The reorganized Regional Council, headquartered in Oakland, will put greater time and resources into organizing, instituting best practices, and delivering strong support to members across the North Coast States.

As part of this streamlining, several smaller local unions have been consolidated into larger locals within their respective areas, which will strengthen local unions across the expanded footprint. Unification will bring more power to these affiliated local unions to train and build power for their members.

"We enthusiastically welcome our new brothers and sisters from Oregon, Washington, and western Kern County. As the North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters comes together, our voices will be loud and proud from Bakersfield to Bellingham" Bradshaw said.

About the North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters

The North Coast States Regional Council of Carpenters represents 57,000 union carpenters, drywallers, millwrights, pile drivers, industrial carpenters, and other affiliated crafts across northern California, Oregon and Washington, advocating for fair wages, strong benefits, safe jobsites, and the dignity of skilled union labor. The union is proudly affiliated with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

