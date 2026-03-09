NoRate.com Solves Payments Concerns for Law Firms Impacted by Clio and LawPay's Pending Breakup

WESTON, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's economy, law firms are concentrating on cutting business expenses in any way they can, while avoiding inconveniences. This week, Clio, a case management software used by many law firms nationwide, formally announced to its clients that effective August 31st, 2026, it will disable the LawPay integration for its users, according to law firm rights advocate Robert Livingstone, CEO of NoRate.com, a payments consulting company that reduces credit card acceptance fees for law firms.

"Clio's decision to announce that it will be removing the LawPay integration came as a great shock to the legal community. Law firms across the country have been caught off-guard by this decision and are unsure of how to proceed with their choice of payment solutions moving forward, which is where NoRate.com can assist," said Livingstone.



NoRate.com offers a legal payments platform that:

* Saves firms up to 80% off of their monthly payments fees

* Syncs with Clio, Quickbooks or can be used as a standalone solution

* Compliantly separates Trust vs Operating Accounts

* Deposits ACH transactions within 2 business days

* Offers electronic client disbursements for contingency firms with instant payout options

"NoRate.com makes law firm clients feel at ease because other available credit card processing solutions won't cater to law firm needs, are too expensive and tend to be difficult to operate. The most common legal practice areas using the payments platform are estate planning, probate, family law, criminal defense, employment law among others," he said.

Livingstone's list of the top 3 ways law firms are impacted by the upcoming split between Clio and LawPay:

Potential for Rate Increases

Between Visa's significant recent changes to Level II and Level III billing, the introduction of Visa's Acquiring Monitoring Program known as VAMP, and having fewer options that sync with Clio, there is great concern that the cost to accept credit cards and ACH payments will significantly increase costs to firms. That is why NoRate.com offers far more affordable pricing than the alternative options.



Reconciliation Challenges

Often credit/debit card and ACH transactions are extremely hard to reconcile. There are multiple portals to navigate for payments, deposits and merchant statements. Many legal case management softwares struggle to deliver clear information. Merchants really have to trust that trust and operating accounts are correct and they are billed correctly by their processor. Easy reconciliation for clients and deposit status through NoRate.com makes it a breeze to manage the books.



Deposit Turnaround Time

ACH deposits by some credit card processors take anywhere from 5-10 business days, which delays when law firms can begin work for their client.

Livingstone realizes that any delay to payment deposits is unacceptable, which is why most firms using the legal payments platform offered by NoRate.com see their credit card and ACH deposits show up in firm bank accounts within 48 business hours.

About NoRate.com

Founded in 2009 in West Palm Beach, FL, NoRate.com's mission is to protect business owners, including law firms, from being taken advantage of by their credit card processors and platforms with slow deposits and high fees. Until now, law firms haven't had a viable solution to receive truly reasonable rates and fees.

NoRate.com handles payments capabilities to all industries, including a specialized focus on law firms, by offering 0% out of pocket rates to accept credit cards. NoRate.com offers full white-glove service, industry expertise, chargeback assistance and outstanding customer service.

NoRate.com strives to separate itself from the stigma of the credit card processing industry by allowing law firms to stop worrying about their merchant account and return to more important matters in their businesses such as giving legal guidance to their clients.

To contact NoRate.com, visit www.NoRate.com.

