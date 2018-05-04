Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results On Election Of Board Of Directors

All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 5, 2018 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The proxies received by management were as follows:



Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Name # % # % Jack L. Cockwell 35,221,674 58.81 24,673,408 41.19 Pierre Dupuis 57,603,947 96.17 2,291,135 3.83 Paul E. Gagné 59,442,206 99.24 452,876 0.76 J. Peter Gordon 41,758,518 69.72 18,136,564 30.28 Paul A. Houston 57,966,180 96.78 1,928,902 3.22 Denise M. Nemchev 59,806,742 99.85 88,340 0.15 Denis A. Turcotte 41,667,037 69.57 18,228,045 30.43 Peter C. Wijnbergen 47,277,614 78.93 12,617,467 21.07

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $2.1 billion and employs approximately 2,750 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

