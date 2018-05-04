Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results On Election Of Board Of Directors

Norbord Inc.

16:30 ET

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced corrected voting results on the election of its board of directors from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2018.  The original press release announcing the voting results contained an error in the percentage of votes reported as being voted in favour or withheld for each nominee. This information has been corrected in the below table.

All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 5, 2018 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation.  The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The proxies received by management were as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Name

#

%

#

%

Jack L. Cockwell

35,221,674

58.81

24,673,408

41.19

Pierre Dupuis

57,603,947

96.17

2,291,135

3.83

Paul E. Gagné

59,442,206

99.24

452,876

0.76

J. Peter Gordon

41,758,518

69.72

18,136,564

30.28

Paul A. Houston

57,966,180

96.78

1,928,902

3.22

Denise M. Nemchev

59,806,742

99.85

88,340

0.15

Denis A. Turcotte

41,667,037

69.57

18,228,045

30.43

Peter C. Wijnbergen

47,277,614

78.93

12,617,467

21.07

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $2.1 billion and employs approximately 2,750 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norbord-inc-announces-corrected-voting-results-on-election-of-board-of-directors-300643071.html

