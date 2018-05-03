Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

Norbord Inc.

TORONTO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 5, 2018 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation.  The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The proxies received by management were as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Name

#

%

#

%

Jack L. Cockwell

35,221,674

40.75

24,673,408

28.54

Pierre Dupuis

57,603,947

66.64

2,291,135

2.65

Paul E. Gagné

59,442,206

68.76

452,876

0.52

J. Peter Gordon

41,758,518

48.31

18,136,564

20.98

Paul A. Houston

57,966,180

67.06

1,928,902

2.23

Denise M. Nemchev

59,806,742

69.19

88,340

0.10

Denis A. Turcotte

41,667,037

48.20

18,228,045

21.09

Peter C. Wijnbergen

47,277,614

54.69

12,617,467

14.60

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $2.1 billion and employs approximately 2,750 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

