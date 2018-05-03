Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 5, 2018 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The proxies received by management were as follows: