Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

May 2, 2019

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX andNYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.  All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2019 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation.  The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The proxies received by management were as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Name

#

%

#

%

Jack L. Cockwell

47,104,562

68.62

21,544,749

31.38

Pierre Dupuis

66,140,802

96.35

2,508,509

3.65

Paul E. Gagné

67,534,335

98.38

1,114,976

1.62

J. Peter Gordon

52,697,938

76.76

15,951,373

23.24

Paul A. Houston

64,382,140

93.78

4,267,171

6.22

Denise M. Nemchev

67,373,724

98.14

1,275,587

1.86

Lori A. Pearson

54,105,268

78.81

14,544,043

21.19

Peter C. Wijnbergen

56,865,171

82.83

11,784,140

17.17

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB).  In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products.  Norbord has assets of approximately $1.9 billion and employs approximately 2,700 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.  Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

