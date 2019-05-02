Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX andNYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2019 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The proxies received by management were as follows:



Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Name # % # % Jack L. Cockwell 47,104,562 68.62 21,544,749 31.38 Pierre Dupuis 66,140,802 96.35 2,508,509 3.65 Paul E. Gagné 67,534,335 98.38 1,114,976 1.62 J. Peter Gordon 52,697,938 76.76 15,951,373 23.24 Paul A. Houston 64,382,140 93.78 4,267,171 6.22 Denise M. Nemchev 67,373,724 98.14 1,275,587 1.86 Lori A. Pearson 54,105,268 78.81 14,544,043 21.19 Peter C. Wijnbergen 56,865,171 82.83 11,784,140 17.17

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $1.9 billion and employs approximately 2,700 people at 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

SOURCE Norbord Inc.

Related Links

http://www.norbord.com

