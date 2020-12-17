Norbord Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX andNYSE: OSB) today announced the release of its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, covering its sustainability ambitions, approach and detailed performance data across a range of ESG topics. The report presents the highlights of the Company's performance in 2019, as well as some key highlights during the first and second quarters of 2020.

"At Norbord, we are proud to be an efficient manufacturer of innovative, affordable and environmentally sustainable wood-based panels," said Peter Wijnbergen, Norbord's President & CEO. "We believe our products are an integral part of the climate solution. At its core, wood is a renewable resource and we have a long history of commitment to sustainable forest management. Wood products are critical in the global transition to a more sustainable economy – providing not only shelter and comfort, but sequestering carbon. In fact, we estimate approximately six million tonnes of carbon end up in long-term storage in our products every year, roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 900,000 vehicles."

"For Norbord, sustainability is all about how we continue to create economic growth while caring for society and the natural world," he added. "It is part of our DNA and core to our business, going hand in hand with our commitment to operational excellence in manufacturing, as we focus on personal and process safety, continuous improvement, and building and maintaining world-class facilities."

To this end, sustainability at Norbord is centred around three strategic orientations:

Building world-class facilities : Leading in safety, efficiency and high-quality, innovative and sustainable wood panel products.

: Leading in safety, efficiency and high-quality, innovative and sustainable wood panel products. Empowering people and culture : Cultivating an enriching and diverse work environment where people feel valued and supported to be successful both personally and professionally.

: Cultivating an enriching and diverse work environment where people feel valued and supported to be successful both personally and professionally. Being resource efficient and carbon net zero: Creating more value from fewer resources, minimizing carbon emissions and being part of the climate solution.

"While we have a long history of working on ESG topics, this is our first targeted report in over a decade, and it is intended to lay the foundations for future years," added Mr. Wijnbergen. "We are excited to share it as it elevates many of the important things we already do and will continue to build upon going forward. Like our business, our sustainability story continues to evolve. We recognize that, while we have built deep roots in sustainability, there is room to grow. We believe we have the ability to capture new sources of value for the business and our stakeholders while also doing right by our people and the planet."

Norbord has also continued to strengthen the governance of sustainability across its business by formalizing oversight for its sustainability strategy with its Environmental, Health & Safety and Sustainability Board committee. This is in addition to regular meetings at the executive level to identify and monitor ESG risks and opportunities and establishing an ESG multi-functional team to implement and execute the Company's strategy.

The report is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks and international reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Norbord's sustainability orientations and strategic ambitions are aligned with the specific targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) where the Company believes it can have the greatest impact.

The ESG report can be found in the Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility sections of Norbord's website at www.norbord.com.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $2.1 billion and employs approximately 2,400 people at 17 plant locations (15 operating) in the United States, Canada and Europe. Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

