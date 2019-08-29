NorCal Cannabis Adds Private Equity Veteran Kevin Albert to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Cannabis ("NorCal"), one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, announced today that private equity veteran Kevin Albert has joined its Board of Directors in his personal capacity.

Albert has spent his entire career in the private equity industry and currently serves as a Partner at Pantheon, a global investment firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real assets and private credit. In addition to decades of experience in strategic planning, due diligence, capital acquisition and management and governance, Albert brings to NorCal a wealth of cannabis industry expertise, having invested in the sector since its inception.

"NorCal's data-driven approach to building its business and brand ecosystem is a best-in-class model that is already proving highly successful," said Albert. "I believe NorCal is capable of dominating the California market -- the most important cannabis market in the world -- and look forward to contributing as the company continues to accelerate its business and strengthen its position as the most innovative and consumer-focused cannabis company in California."

In his role at Pantheon, Albert has overseen business development, client relations and the marketing of a range of investment products and services. He is also a member of the Partnership Board at Pantheon, a six-person board that manages the key strategic initiatives of the firm.

"Kevin brings to NorCal decades of experience, an eye toward the future and a strong belief in our model of building a business around an array of different brands and products, using data-driven consumer insights," said Doug Cortina, CEO of NorCal. "We're proud to have Kevin join our Board of Directors and look forward to his insights and expertise as we continue to execute our strategic business plan."

Albert joined Pantheon from Elevation Partners and prior to that led the Global Private Equity Placement Group at Merrill Lynch. In addition to NorCal, Albert serves as an Independent Director for Neighborhood Holdings, a new real estate management company that seeks to provide renters with the ability to invest in the neighborhoods they live in, among other benefits. He holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance, both from the University of California, Los Angeles where he is the Chair of the Board of Visitors in the Economics Department.

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated and direct-to-consumer cannabis platforms in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California. Our purpose is to enhance the human experience by connecting people and cannabis - leading by example as we make positive impacts at a social and environmental level.

NorCal operates two retail brands, Herb & Legend and The Green Door, and its consumer brands include 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. NorCal will launch a new line of female-focused branded cannabis products with comedian, actress, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler later this year.

For additional information, please visit: www.norcalcann.com and www.visitherbandlegend.com

