NorCal Cannabis Announces Support of National Expungement Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Cannabis ("NorCal" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, today announced its support of National Expungement Week, a week of events across the U.S. that offers expungement and other forms of legal relief to some of the 77 million Americans with criminal records as a result of the War on Drugs, by sending the following letter to the California State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom:

September 23, 2019

To Governor Newsom, California State Senators and California State Assembly members,

We need your continued leadership and focus to build a more hopeful future by pushing for review, decision and action for the expungement of cannabis crimes. On behalf of NorCal Cannabis Company, we are writing to call your attention to National Expungement Week (September 21-28, 2019) and to request your support and action surrounding the expungement of records for those impacted by the War on Drugs.

In 2016 when voters passed Prop 64, Californians ratified their intent for cannabis legalization to include a pathway for people to expunge criminal records from cannabis crimes. The process as it exists today is slow and onerous. We see California making progress and commend the State Department of Justice on its initial identification of data for local District Attorneys to review for expungement. Unfortunately, for those experiencing indignities and loss of opportunity as a result of a criminal record, the process is moving too slow.

The War on Drugs has caused systemic harm to communities, disproportionately affecting people of color and underserved communities including the economically disadvantaged. Recognizing and addressing this unfortunate history by actively helping to decrease barriers for people harmed by the War on Drugs is our responsibility as Californians. Cannabis convictions can have long term negative impacts, including the creation of barriers to opportunities for employment, housing, education, public assistance, and voting rights.

The goal of National Expungement Week is to remove barriers for the millions of Americans who qualify for expungement by providing assistance, legal and otherwise, to those most harmed by the War on Drugs.

NorCal Cannabis is a licensed, vertically integrated, cannabis company proudly working throughout California in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail. As a growing business with over 1,000 employees across the state, we are identifying opportunities to leverage our human and economic capital to impact social justice issues related to our industry, and those that affect people in the communities we call home. We care deeply, and are committed to working with our industry partners, and local and state governments, to ensure the damage done by the war on drugs is remedied to the greatest extent possible. It is in that spirit that we send this letter.

We appreciate and understand the commitment made by the State through AB 1793 in 2018 to build a process for expungement and request your continued support and action to ensure this commitment is fulfilled as expeditiously as possible.

Sincerely,

Douglas Cortina, CEO

Jigar Patel, President

AnnaRae Grabstein, Chief Compliance Officer

Joel Lunenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer

Blair Carter, Chief Scientific Officer

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated and direct-to-consumer cannabis platforms in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California. Our purpose is to enhance the human experience by connecting people and cannabis - leading by example as we make positive impacts at a social and environmental level.

NorCal operates consumer brands including 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. NorCal is launching a new line of female-focused branded cannabis products with comedian, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler later this year.

