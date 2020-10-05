NorCal Cannabis Company Announces Leadership Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Cannabis, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, announced today that co-founder, Douglas Cortina has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Doug has been a crucial part of NorCal's inception and success since 2014, and will remain at the company and on the board serving as a strategic director.

Jigar Patel David Hofflich

Jigar Patel, Co-Founder and President and David Hofflich, who most recently held the position of CFO, have been appointed co-CEOs of the company. Jigar and David will lead the company leveraging Patel's deep operational experience in the cannabis industry and David's financial and strategic background in high growth, highly regulated emerging markets.

"The strategic direction of the company has transitioned from one focused on hyper growth to the prioritization of efficient operations centered around our world class cultivation and production assets. Given this strategic pivot we believe it is the optimal time to transition leadership. There's no one in the business more passionate and knowledgeable about world class indoor cultivation than Jigar Patel. Our brands and products speak to the highest quality standards that Jigar strives for everyday and I believe the company will thrive under his enhanced leadership"- Douglas Cortina

"With all of the challenges we've seen in the California cannabis industry over the last 12 months, it's become apparent that the legacy operators who have proven their ability to execute at scale will continue to lead us towards this industry's bright future. NorCal has achieved material profitability and growth in the face of adversity and we have proven that we are here to stay. It's my honor to lead the company into the next chapter alongside David." - Jigar Patel.

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California.

NorCal operates cultivation and production assets, sales and distribution, retail stores, and consumer brands including 1Lyfe, Lolo, Occidental Hills, and Panacea.

For additional information, please visit: www.norcalcann.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NorCal Cannabis

Related Links

https://www.norcalcann.com/

