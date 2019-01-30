NorCal Cannabis Hires Former Twitter Vice President of Global Brand Strategy as New Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Lunenfeld will be taking his extensive experience at one of the most iconic brands in the world, and applying it to the planning, development and execution of NorCal's vision. He will be primarily responsible for building NorCal's corporate identity, house of brands, and retail concepts and generating revenue by increasing sales through successful marketing, content and communications for the entire organization.

"Joel was vital to the growth and development of Twitter over the past few years. His experience at building global, disruptive brands is a perfect fit for NorCal as we are building the most impactful brand in California cannabis," said Douglas Cortina, NorCal's Chief Executive Officer. We're looking for him to take his unparalleled mix of marketing, new media and branding experience to an industry like cannabis that is still writing the rules."

In addition to Mr. Lunenfeld's extensive experience, he has won numerous industry awards including Cannes Lion's Grand Prix and was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Achievement in 2015.

"NorCal is blending historic, vertically-integrated skills with a technology and supply chain offering that is changing the way consumers interact with brands," said Mr. Lunenfeld. "I'm incredibly excited to join the team at NorCal as we lead California into a bright future of cannabis for consumers and the industry at large. I've always been a strong believer in the power of communities to build brands. At Twitter, I worked with influencers and communities on our platform to help build their brand. In the work of cannabis marketing, influence, education, and community are the key tent poles of building consumer trust and love. NorCal Cannabis will be a leader in building brand and consumer trust."

This announcement follows the Company's recent news that it closed $27.4 million in its Series A financing.

"NorCal is making a big investment in people across the spectrum of industries and complementary practices," said Jigar Patel, President, NorCal. "We feel that Joel represents the breed of executive that we will continue to seek out who will help propel NorCal Cannabis Company from our strong roots in the cannabis industry into a bright future."

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis (http://www.norcalcann.com/) is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California. The Company currently operates state-of-the-art production facilities, including more than 100,000 sq. feet of indoor flower canopy, manufacturing, processing, packaging and distribution assets. NorCal also operates the leading network of statewide delivery depots, and is led by a team of experts combining 50+ years of cannabis experience in California with seasoned leadership in tech, finance and real estate.

